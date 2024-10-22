Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell is ready to open up the season against his former team.

The 28-year-old veteran — who is entering his 10th season — will try to lead the new-look Lakers to a season-opening win over the Minnesota Timberwolves when the NBA season tips off on Tuesday night. Russell actually spent parts of four seasons with the Timberwolves, helping lead them to a playoff appearance in 2022. He was traded back to the Lakers in the middle of the 2022-23 season after spending his first two seasons in Los Angeles.

The Timberwolves actually have a new look to them entering this season following the trade of four-time All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns. Although Russell will be going up against his former teammates — Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert — he wants to make it clear that he's in “kill mode” as the Lakers look to open up the season with a victory.

“As far as the Timberwolves, I'm excited to play against those guys,” says Russell in a one-on-one interview. “Love the way they've added new additions to the team, I think it was good for both of those guys that were in that deal. But I don't care about those guys. We play them (on Tuesday night). It's straight war — we're trying to get a win. The season starts and then the next game coming up as well. We're in kill mode.”

Russell is entering his second full season in Los Angeles and is coming off one of his better seasons, averaging 18.0 points per game on a career-high 41.5% from beyond the arc. The former All-Star guard says he has no individual objectives this season — he just wants to be healthy.

“As far as for me, I have no objectives for myself,” says Russell. “I just want to be healthy for this season. I think for our team, if we can take one game at a time, with the preparation of our coaching staff and the guys that we have, I think we'll be in a good place by the time the postseason rolls around.”

The Lakers are looking to bounce back after they were eliminated in the first round of the NBA playoffs last season. The early elimination came just a year after Los Angeles advanced to the Western Conference Finals.

Los Angeles will hope that the addition of rookie head coach JJ Redick — a respected 15-year veteran over the course of his playing career — will change their fortunes this season.

“We're going to see,” says Russell when asked of what Redick brings to the table. “I think he brings some knowledge, obviously some credibility. I like where we're at with JJ and the coaching staff.”

D'Angelo Russell speaks to prospects at Flight Club Invitational

Russell recently made an appearance at The Flight Club Invitational in Santa Monica, California. The veteran guard took the time to speak to top-ranked high school basketball prospects, such as Alijah Arenas (son of Gilbert Arenas) and Tajh Ariza (son of Trevor Ariza) at the event while also interviewing players for his podcast, The Backyard Pod. The 6-foot-6 Arenas and 6-foot-8 Ariza are ranked among the top 10 prospects in the Class of 2026.

“Alijah, he was one of the guys that really stood out,” says Russell. “But just to get to hear some of these guys and their approach now at this young age and being able to see what they're looking forward to and how they're going to prepare themselves moving forward. And just being around them, you see how tall these dudes are. They're way bigger than they were (when I was playing). You see some of these guards and wings that are bigger, man.”

The 6-foot-3 Russell mentions how a lot of these high school prospects are about to take the league “by storm.”

“I just want to get out of the way and get my little NBA career and get out the way, because some of these dudes are about to take the league by storm,” says Russell while smiling.

All in all, after a long offseason, D'Angelo Russell is ready to get back on the floor.