Sources have reportedly revealed the NBA's Christmas Day schedule for the 2024-25 season, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. A rematch of the 2023-24 Western Conference Finals highlights the day as the Dallas Mavericks will host the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors is another game that will draw plenty of attention. Overall, there are five games scheduled for Christmas Day, per Charania.

The San Antonio Spurs-New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers-Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets-Phoenix Suns are the other games on the schedule in addition to the Timberwolves-Mavericks and Lakers-Warriors. In similar fashion to Christmas Day in 2023, there are plenty of budding rivalries on the schedule.

San Antonio is beginning to receive plenty of attention once again with the emergence of Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs were a consistent contender when Tim Duncan was leading the way, but they have struggled in recent years. The future is bright with Wembanyama now on the roster, though.

Meanwhile, the Knicks played well and reached the playoffs this past season. Jalen Brunson, who was recently named captain of the Knicks, has become a true New York superstar. The NBA's decision to have the Knicks playing unquestionably makes sense.

The 76ers and Celtics is a strong Eastern Conference rivalry. Philadelphia would love to defeat the reigning champions, but Boston will present a difficult challenge.

The Nuggets and Suns affair represents an intriguing Western Conference clash. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray will try to steal a victory in Phoenix against Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

The standout game on the schedule, though, is the Timberwolves-Mavericks clash in Dallas.

Mavericks set to host Timberwolves in NBA Christmas Day game

Dallas defeated Minnesota in five games during the 2023-24 Western Conference Finals. With that being said, the Mavs and Timberwolves feature some of the best all-around talent in the NBA and their Christmas Day contest projects to be a thrilling affair.

Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards both made legitimate MVP cases for themselves last season. Kyrie Irving is a veteran star guard, while Karl-Anthony Towns offers elite versatility as a forward.

The Mavericks and Timberwolves are expecting to compete at a high level once again during the 2024-25 campaign. In fact, there is a chance that they may end up battling for the top spot in the Western Conference. Of course, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Nuggets may have something to say about that.

Regardless, the NBA Christmas Day games should provide excitement.