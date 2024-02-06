EXCLUSIVE: Leah Lewis revealed her 'elevated' wishes for an Elemental sequel from Pixar.

Elemental star Leah Lewis has hopes for a potential sequel to her hit Pixar film.

After opening to just $29.6 million domestically — one of Pixar's lowest openings ever — in June 2023, the animation studio's latest ended up legging out to a whopping $496 million worldwide ($154 million domestic).

An “elevated” sequel

Speaking to ClutchPoints about her new Paramount+ film, The Tiger's Apprentice, Lewis spoke about what she hopes for Ember in an Elemental sequel.

She made it clear that should the film get a sequel, she doesn't want to “botch” whatever Peter Sohn has in mind. However, she conceded that she does have some ideas she'd like to see adapted.

“I think it would be really cool to see them dive more into their relationship, Ember and Wade's,” she revealed. “It's funny because Peter was actually teasing that they would have a steam baby if they ever gave birth to a child. [laughs]

“I don't know where that would go, but hopefully it would stay in the vein of like the same message and [with] what they were going through in the first movie, but just in a more elevated way,” she continued.

Elemental was the first-ever rom-com from Pixar. It followed Ember (Leah Lewis), a fire element, and Wade (Mamoudou Athie). They begin spending time together as they attempt to save Ember's family shop.

Pixar veteran Peter Sohn directed the film. He's worked on countless other films for the studio and previously directed The Good Dinosaur. An Elemental sequel has yet to be green-lit. However, with Lewis' pitch, perhaps it should be sooner than later.