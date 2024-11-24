It was an easy decision to make when the Miami Heat signed back Haywood Highsmith this past offseason, as he plays a vital role for the team led by head coach Erik Spoelstra. With all the injuries to the Heat this season and even last year, Highsmith has shown time and time again that he is a crucial part of the group in a plethora of ways.

In an exclusive interview with Highsmith after Friday's practice, he spoke to ClutchPoints about his tasks on the team and the amount of pressure it brings. As Heat fans would know, it isn't rare to see Highsmith covering the best players on the opposing team as he's known for being a stalwart, having the nickname “The Locksmith.”

Highsmith's backstory doesn't come from a highly touted basketball school, but instead, playing college at Wheeling University, being undrafted, and working his way through the G-League until Miami saw the potential and developed him. With Spoelstra showing so much trust in the 27-year-old in covering the best offensive stars, Highsmith speaks about how that's a “sign of respect.”

“No, I mean, that's what I do, defense has been my pecking, my calling order for me being in the NBA,” Highsmith said when asked if there's pressure with the amount of trust he's been given. “Coach Spo [Spoelstra] trusted me to put me out there and cover one of the best players in this league. So, you know, it's a sign of respect, and it's a good sign, and I appreciate it.”

Erik Spoelstra on Haywood Highsmith embracing his role with the Heat

Highsmith spoke before the Heat took on the Dallas Mavericks Sunday evening where, despite Luka Doncic being out, he is likely to start once again in place of Nikola Jovic and guard a star like Kyrie Irving. Spoelstra said to ClucthPoints that Highsmith is a “good example” of how players in the G-League and were undrafted should approach the pathway given.

“He embraced a role where he can have real purpose in this league,” Spoelstra said. “And that's a good example for a lot of guys that come up in a similar way through the G league or undrafted, you have to understand who you are as a player, how you can get on the floor, how you can coexist, you know, with different lineups.”

“And so much of it is just doing the little things and also doing the tough things,” Spoelstra continued. “Defending and being held to a high standard defensively, guarding the other team's best players, but also being a great team defender, getting better, getting more discipline, getting more knowledgeable, all of those things. He's gotten so much better with over his time with us, and I think the first step is just embracing that role. Some people fight that role, believe it or not.”

Expand Tweet

Heat's Haywood Highsmith assesses his season so far

As said before, Spoelstra has opted to use Highsmith in the Heat's starting lineup over Jovic, as he likely brings more to work with on defense in guarding the opponent's best players. On offense, he also improved his game from three-point range to give himself some versatility, as so far this season, he's averaging 7.8 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 55.9 percent from the field and 44.8 percent from beyond the arch.

“It's been solid,” Highsmith said when talking about his season so far. “Just, you know, just taking it day by day, game by game, trying to impact the team any way I can help the team any way I can, and just put everything, put the team first.”

Like all the players on Miami, while individual statistics are great, winning at the end of the day is what's important, as before Sunday's game against Dallas, they are 6-7. Even if they were to win, they would be at 7-7, making their season average at best, as Highsmith would speak about the disappointment so far.

“Not at all,” Highsmith said when asked if the Heat are in a position that they want to be in. “Very average, very mediocre. You know, we talked about getting off to a fast start to start the season. You know, six and seven is basically average so we're just trying to build habits that can push us to that next level to, you know, really starting to get this thing going.”

Even with the 6-7 record, the team is fifth in the Eastern Conference as Highsmith looks to continually improve as the season goes on.