Despite Miami Heat star Terry Rozier's confidence in being able to play Sunday against the Dallas Mavericks, the team announced Sunday afternoon that he will be out. As the Heat get good news regarding Jimmy Butler, they will miss their starting guard in Rozier.

He was originally listed as “probable” for Sunday's game on Saturday but was drastically downgraded to “out.”

Rozier would speak to the media after Thursday's practice as he missed Monday's Heat win over the Philadelphia 76ers due to foot discomfort, which was revealed he had been playing through. It wasn't until after last Sunday's loss to the Indiana Pacers that the issue flared up, and he told the team.

Heat's Terry Rozier was confident in returning sooner rather than later

The 30-year-old had been struggling the past few weeks, though he would tell the media that the injury didn't play into the recent woes. However, Rozier would emphasize that the issue isn't something he and the team are “worried about.”

“It's something that has been around for a little while, but it's not nothing we're worried about,” Rozier said. “Got an MRI to make sure everything was good, so I'll be back on the court tomorrow, so everything is fine, it's just been a little agitated, that's all.”

“It didn't impact my play at all because I'm one of the guys that, I can endure everything that's going on,” Rozier said. “So I'm not going to sit up here and say it impacted my playing, but I will be ready to play Sunday.”

At any rate, Rozier will miss his second straight game due to right foot discomfort as Miami is 6-7, which puts them fifth in the Eastern Conference.