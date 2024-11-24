ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues and we have a tilt between the Dallas Mavericks and the Miami Heat on Sunday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Heat prediction and pick.

The upcoming matchup between the Dallas Mavericks (9-7) and Miami Heat (6-7) on Sunday, promises to be an exciting clash. The Mavericks enter with a record of 9-7, aiming for their fourth consecutive victory, led by Kyrie Irving in the absence of Luka Doncic, who averages 23.9 points while shooting 51.2% from 3-point range. The Heat, currently at 6-7, will rely on Tyler Herro's scoring prowess, contributing 24.2 points per game. Both teams are looking to improve their standings in their respective conferences, making this game crucial for momentum as they head into the latter part of November. Expect a competitive atmosphere at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

Here are the Mavericks-Heat NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Dallas Mavericks: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +124

Miami Heat: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 220.5 (-110)

Under: 220.5 (-110)

How To Watch Mavericks vs Heat

Time: 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Dallas Mavericks are looking to secure their fourth consecutive victory against the Miami Heat on Sunday, even without their superstar Luka Doncic. Despite Doncic's absence due to a wrist injury, the Mavericks have shown remarkable resilience and depth in recent games. Kyrie Irving has stepped up as the team's primary scorer, averaging 23.9 points per game, and his leadership will be crucial in this matchup. The Mavericks' offensive prowess, scoring 116.1 points per game compared to the Heat's 110.9, gives them a significant edge. Additionally, Dallas has been more efficient on the road, boasting a 3-4 record, while Miami has struggled at home with a 2-3 record.

The Heat's recent performance has been inconsistent, going 4-6 in their last 10 games, while the Mavericks have maintained a solid 5-5 record during the same period. Miami's injury concerns, with Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Terry Rozier listed as day-to-day, could further hamper their chances. The Mavericks' superior rebounding of 44.4 rebounds per game opposed to the Heats', led by P.J. Washington's 8.5 rebounds per game, could prove decisive against a Heat team that relies heavily on Bam Adebayo's 9.5 rebounds per game3. With their balanced attack and momentum from recent victories, the Mavericks are well-positioned to overcome Dončić's absence and secure a win at the Kaseya Center, further solidifying their standing in the Western Conference.

Why the Heat Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Miami Heat are primed to secure a crucial victory against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, capitalizing on the absence of Luka Doncic. Despite their 6-7 record, the Heat's home-court advantage at the Kaseya Center, where they've gone 2-3 this season, could prove decisive against a Mavericks team struggling on the road with a 3-4 record. Miami's balanced offensive attack, led by Tyler Herro's impressive 24.2 points per game on 48.9% shooting, will be key in exploiting the Mavericks' defense, which allows 109.9 points per game.

Bam Adebayo's dominance in the paint, averaging 9.5 rebounds and 3.0 offensive boards per game, will be crucial against a Mavericks team missing Doncic's all-around presence. The Heat's defensive prowess, anchored by Adebayo's 1.8 steals per game, could disrupt the Mavericks' offense, which heavily relies on Kyrie Irving in Doncic's absence. With the Mavericks also missing Dante Exum due to a wrist injury, the Heat's depth and recent momentum from their victory against Philadelphia position them well to exploit Dallas' vulnerabilities and secure a win, potentially igniting a much-needed winning streak for Miami.

Final Mavericks-Heat Prediction & Pick

The upcoming clash between the Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat promises to be an intriguing battle, despite the absence of Luka Doncic for the Mavericks. Dallas enters the game riding a three-game winning streak and seeking their fourth consecutive victory. However, they'll face a tough challenge against a Heat team looking to bounce back from recent inconsistencies. The Mavericks' offense, averaging 116.1 points per game, will be tested against Miami's defense, which allows 110.1 points per game. Kyrie Irving, scoring 23.9 points per game, will need to step up in Doncic's absence. The Heat's Tyler Herro, averaging 24.2 points on 48.6% shooting, could be a key factor.

Miami's home-court advantage at the Kaseya Center, where they're 2-3 this season, might play a crucial role. Bam Adebayo's presence in the paint, averaging 9.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game, could cause problems for Dallas. The game may come down to bench contributions and three-point shooting. With both teams dealing with injuries, depth could be a deciding factor. Ultimately, this matchup is likely to be a closely contested affair, potentially coming down to the final possessions. Expect a hard-fought battle with momentum swings throughout the game as the Miami Heat cover the spread at home keeping their momentum going.

Final Mavericks-Heat Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat -2.5 (-110), Under 220.5 (-110)