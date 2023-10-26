Jared Keeso is back as the foul-mouthed Shoresy. The comedy series returns to Hulu for a second season on October 27. A new clip, exclusively broken by ClutchPoints, shows him trash-talking bench players on the ice.

“Where'd it all go wrong, Shoresy?”

In the new clip, Shoresy is seen refereeing a hockey game. As he stands near a team's bench, he chirps back and forth with the players.

“Where'd it all go wrong, Shoresy?” one of the players asks. He retorts, “Well, it's the good thing about refereeing your beer league, boys — at least I can see it can get much worse.”

The trash-talking continues throughout the game, carrying out to the ice as Shoresy skates around. A bunch of “f**k you's” are exchanged between the titular character and the players as the clip comes to an end.

Shoresy is a comedy series created and starring Jared Keeso. The show follows the titular character, who takes control of a Triple-A hockey team, the Sudbury Bulldogs. It's a spin-off of another Keeso joint, Letterkenny, which originated as a YouTube web series. The series premiered in 2016 and was distributed by Hulu in the United States and is still airing new episodes.

Keeso serves as an executive producer as well, and Jacob Tierney directed all of the Season 1 episodes. The series premiered on Hulu in May 2022. A second season was announced earlier this year and will premiere on October 27.

Tasya Teles, Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat, Blair Lamora, Keilani Rose, Jonathan Diaby, Terry Ryan, and Ryan McDonell also star in the series.

Shoresy Season 2 will premiere on October 27 on Hulu.