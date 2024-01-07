The Lakers rookie center has been shuffling between the NBA and the G League.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the NBA teams who have extensively used their G League affiliate the South Bay Lakers. With one of the better scouting staffs in the league, they have used South Bay as a true farm system with players like Alex Caruso going from South Bay standout to key NBA role player. The Lakers recently made a few roster moves regarding their two way contract players, but one player who remained after the dust cleared is Colin Castleton.

Colin Castleton was signed to a two-way contract by the Lakers as an undrafted free agent in the offseason. He began his college basketball career at Michigan before transferring to Florida. He initially declared for the 2021 NBA Draft but ultimately decided to return to school. He used his COVID fifth year of eligibility before beginning the transition to the NBA.

So far, Castleton has shuffled between the Lakers and the G League in South Bay. While it's two contrasting styles of play, it's served as a beneficiary for Castleton to get acclimated a little quicker to the professional game.

“The biggest thing from college to the pros is probably just the pace of play. How quickly guards get up and down the court and being able just to stay in shape is the biggest thing for a team . . .I feel like I'm in good shape,” Castleton told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview. “Overall though it's pace of play, adjusting to three seconds, being a rim protector and shot blocker I got to understand being able to get out of the lane and not get three seconds. Those two are probably the biggest things.”

This is a good example of Colin Castleton's "pre-work." On this play, he catches and immediately gets into his DHO action, orchestrating the corner bodies to their spots & setting up the snug pick and roll. Good read by Hodge, but most of this was Castleton making the play sing. pic.twitter.com/2cXEhdIBPu — Alex Regla (@AlexmRegla) July 10, 2023

Coming out of Florida, Castleton was one of the top center prospects in the country. Prior to a hand injury that cut his final college basketball season short, he had been averaging 24.8 points per game and 9.5 rebounds across a four game stretch. Although he was unable to finish out the year, he was still named to the All-SEC First Team.

Castleton was projected as a second-round pick but he didn't hear his name called on draft night. He had not been invited to the NBA Draft Combine but he was one of the top standouts at the G League Elite Camp. The Lakers scooped him up ahead of Summer League on a two-way contract and he put up a solid showing.

Across seven Summer League games, Castleton averaged 13.7 points, 9.0 rebounds. 4.3 assists and 1.1 blocks while shooting 56.3 percent from the field. Although he was undrafted, Castleton's top motivation is simply being in the NBA.

All I needed was an opportunity, let’s get it #lakeshow 💛💜 — Colin (@Castleton_) June 23, 2023

“I'm just taking it day by day, learning from all the vets, all the older guys, just being super coachable like I've been my whole career. But really the motivation is just getting there, being able to stay and have a long career. The longevity piece of it is probably the biggest thing for me because I know I'm capable,” Castleton said. “It just takes time, everybody has a different process. So I try not to worry about what everybody else is doing, just stay in my own lane. I've had an up and down career in college with injuries but just staying level-headed and having a good mindset is something that I try to carry with no matter where I'm at.”

Playing on a two-way contract, Colin Castleton is limited to only 50 games with the Lakers. He won't be eligible for the playoffs unless his contract is converted to a standard deal. He'll spend the rest of that time in the G League playing for South Bay.

Across the 12 games that Castleton suited up for South Bay during the G League's Showcase Cup portion of the season, he averaged 18.7 points per game, 11.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.3 blocked shots while shooting 60.1 percent from the field and 75.7 percent from the free-throw line.

One of the key aspects for players on two-way contracts is staying ready and being able to adjust to the constant travel between the NBA and the G League.

Colin Castleton in 12 minutes 🤯 🔸 8 points

🔸 7 rebounds

🔸 2 blocks

🔸 80% FG

🔸 12 minutespic.twitter.com/S9aITLEaWU — NBALakersReport (@NBALakersReport) October 14, 2023

“All the coaches tell us and all my teammates that everything is just last minute as far as traveling, being able to play a G League game and then somebody gets injured or they need you up with the Lakers,” Castleton said. “Just being on the go always, being ready, staying in the gym every single day, getting treatment, just doing all the things learning how to be a pro. Staying ready and whenever your opportunity comes, go shine.”

It's probably a safe bet to assume that Colin Castleton isn't going to see regular minutes in the Lakers rotation this season. The team is looking to make a playoff run and Darvin Ham's lineup is veteran heavy. Things in the NBA are always fluid though but barring any unforeseen circumstances, Castleton's live game reps will come from South Bay.

Castleton has been able to get NBA experience this season though. He's suited up in four games for the Lakers and he scored his first NBA career points back on Nov. 4 in a loss to the Orlando Magic. He has a unique combination of skill for a big man being able to catch the ball in the mid post and make strong plays off the dribble going to the basket. Nothing is guaranteed in the NBA, but he's confident he can make an impact for the Lakers if need be.

“Just bringing energy, being somebody that does whatever Coach Ham needs me to do,” Castleton said. “Just stay ready with that whether that's defense, playmaking on offense, rim protecting, talking on defense, just being that high energy big man who can just be serviceable and help out in any way.”

Colin Castleton makes everyone around him better with his vision and passing👁️ 👁️ Remember when Gasol got Bron, KCP & AD so many easy looks like these? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ncNcSS1Cbq — 🏆LakersGuru🏆 (@GuruLakers) August 2, 2023

When NBA players are asked what they want to get out of their current season, many of them have NBA related goals and understandably so. Even two-way contract players are part of their NBA team first and foremost even if they get most of their game reps in the G League.

While Colin Castleton definitely wants to establish himself as a legitimate NBA player, his goals for this season stand in contrast to many players as they also include doing well in the G League.

“Overall I would say try to win a G League championship, try to win MVP and win a championship as a team,” Castleton said. “To get an opportunity with the Lakers as well but I'm supporting them always. And just to do as well as possible as a team.”