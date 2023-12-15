The New Orleans Pelicans are creating lifelong fans and "lasting memories" with their Court of Dreams program.

The Smoothie King Center court has a way of going through warmups well before the New Orleans Pelicans tip off. Hours before Zion Williamson walks out of the tunnel, high school hoopers are getting to live out a dream by playing a game in the Big Easy's NBA arena. The organization's Court of Dreams program “started when the Hornets came and we've kept it going ever since” Chris Guidry explained after a huge home win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Pelicans providing ‘invaluable' experience

Guidry, the team's Senior Director of Season Tickets and Group Sales, said the reason is simple.

“When I tell you, the teams, you see their kids' faces light up as they come on. Many kids haven't even stepped foot outside of their gym. Having this opportunity is one of those once-in-a-lifetime experiences kids can come out and participate in. We have kids from all over Florida. We have kids from Arkansas, Mississippi, and Alabama. Teams from all over are coming to participate in this. They want to have that experience of taking their kids out to a game and getting to watch the Pelicans warm up. (The Court of Dreams program) is a whole day's worth of experience for them that they come out to participate in.”

Bonnabel head coach Micah Hagans called the Smoothie King Center court time an “amazing experience” that will prove to be “invaluable” for a Top 20 squad. Bonnabel's star junior Jeremiah Lucas “enjoyed the experience” and hopes that playing on professional courts daily will “one day be my reality.”

Anyone can come out and play. The Pelicans will even help find an opponent. Middle school teams have even stayed up past curfew to play on the court after Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram have hit the showers.

However, Guidry went more in depth on how scheduling usually works.

“In the summer, we're usually working with the coaches to get a game set up. But for the most part, if a team's looking to come out and play they can reach out to us directly. We'll pair them up with a representative here, they'll walk them through the process… And it's honestly, it's new teams every year. We're trying to try to get as many people as possible who haven't participated in it a chance to do it.”

Opportunity comes at a price, but don't worry fans

There are some financial barriers to entry, but budgeting parents and cash-strapped school administrators need not fret.

“A prime example,” Guidry explained. “There are teams from Caddo Parish that come out and they get people to sponsor, you know, their booster clubs, whoever it may be…There are so many options that they can do. Teams like Bonnabel, there are a few teams from Mississippi, one in St. Tammany Parish, where we convert this into a fundraiser night. They'll go out, they'll sell some tickets, and they actually get some revenue back. They're not only coming out to play the game, they're getting some money back to their organization as well. There are ways that you can do that.”

Once groups get in the door, the Court of Dreams program is “without a doubt” creating fans for life, according to Guidry.

“Without a doubt, I can tell you that we have made fans and it's not even just high school kids, right? It's youth sports teams. We've had Slidell Youth Organization come out. St. Charles Recreation, I can't tell you how close we are with them now. Elementary schools come out and participate in this.

“So, again, it's not just, you know, high school students coming out to play on this court. It's middle school, elementary, you sports rec league, whoever, they are all being given that opportunity to come out and play. We want to make sure that kids can touch the court and become fans.

“You saw when they come in to watch the warm-ups. They just glow when they step foot on that court. It's one of those things that no one has ever, you know, really done before in their life. Even the adults, the coaches, their faces light up. It's awesome to see their faces and their reactions when they take part in it.”

The experience is also a way to show young ballers that there is a way to stay in the game, even if they aren't signed by the Pelicans to play. There are Court of Dream alums now employed by the organization. The memories are the most important part though.

“The parents, they see their kids on the court, they're taking their photos. There could be no game on the court. They don't care because they're just happy to be there. And, you know, it's really rewarding to see that honestly. That's why I do this. I like to create these memories. I have some myself from back when the Zephyrs were here, going out and playing on their field. So these are things that they're going to tell their kids. So that's why we do it. We're growing fans, you know, but we're also creating those lasting memories.”