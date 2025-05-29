The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night, and they are now heading to the NBA Finals. This Thunder team was dominant for most of this series, and they have been dominant for the entire postseason. Now, they are just four wins away from winning a championship.

After the win, Magic Johnson took to social media to congratulate the Thunder on this accomplishment, and he also issued an apology for doubting the team.

“I want to apologize to the Oklahoma City Thunder for underestimating them and not thinking they were ready to compete for a Championship,” Magic Johnson said after the game.

The Thunder have made it crystal clear throughout the playoffs that they were more than ready for this moment. Now, it's time to finish the job.

OKC got out to a hot start in this series as they cruised to a quick 2-0 lead at home, but the Timberwolves did make things interesting with their Game 3 performance. Minnesota ended up winning that game by 42 points, and with Game 4 being another road game for the Thunder, things could've taken a big turn.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stepped up big time in Game 4 as he dropped 40 points to lead the Thunder to a narrow win. Going up 3-1 with Game 5 back at home was massive, and SGA had another huge performance on Wednesday night as OKC cruised to an easy win in Game 5 to secure the series.

SGA was tremendous throughout the series, and he won Western Conference Finals MVP. He also recently took home the NBA MVP, so he just needs the NBA Finals MVP for the clean sweep.

Now, the Thunder will sit back and wait for the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks to finish their series. Indiana is currently up 3-1 and looking to finish their series on Thursday. Regardless of when it ends, Game 1 of the NBA Finals will go down on June 5th.