The Minnesota Timberwolves were sent packing from the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday night, losing 124-94 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final against the Oklahoma City Thunder. In a road game that not many people gave the Timberwolves much hope, Anthony Edwards needed to bring his A-game.

Instead, he fell flat, finishing with 19 points on 7-for-18 shooting. Meanwhile, the Western Conference Final MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, balled out once again, dropping 34 points on an efficient 14-for-25 from the field.

After the game's conclusion, Converse took a not-so-subtle shot at Edwards.

Not hard 2 believe. @shaiglalex is headed to the Finals. pic.twitter.com/v8mVYxeaPM — Converse (@Converse) May 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Not hard 2 believe. @shaigalex is headed to the Finals,” Converse captioned their post over a video of an Ant crawling across sand. It is unclear that the ant is on sand until the end of the video, when it is revealed that the ant's path was through a shoe print left by a Converse shoe.

Earlier this year, Gilgeous-Alexander revealed his first signature shoe, the Converse Shai 001.

Article Continues Below

Edwards, on the other hand, is repped by Adidas.

The win for the Thunder clinched their first NBA Finals berth since 2012. Back then, they were led by Kevin Durant, James Harden and Russell Westbrook. But they ultimately failed in the conquest for a title, losing to LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

On the flip side, the Timberwolves once again came up short of reaching the NBA Finals. For the third time in franchise history and the second year in a row, Edwards and the Timberwolves fell one round short of playing for a title.

Much of the talk entering these playoffs surrounded Anthony Edwards. Was he going to take that next step forward, similar to what Jayson Tatum did with the Boston Celtics the year prior. But as it turned out, this series was all about Shai and the Thunder.