Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 has a writers' room.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians just aired its season finale on Disney+. However, a second season hasn't been confirmed. Despite this, it does appear they are taking steps to get it in production.

Writers' room is open

Variety spoke to a couple of the Percy Jackson producers. It was revealed that a writers' room is open for a second season.

“There is an awareness on everyone's part that the demand for the show seems to suggest we should probably not stop making it,” co-showrunner and co-creator Jon Steinberg said.

This is a positive development for Percy Jackson. For those unfamiliar, the first season, which is streaming on Disney+ now, adapts The Lightning Thief. That is the inaugural book in Rick Riordan's series. There are still four more books in the main series that are still to be adapted. Next up is the Sea of Monsters.

Walker Scobell leads Percy Jackson as the titular character. He is known for his previous roles in The Adam Project and Secret Headquarters. Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri also star in the series as Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood, respectively.

Rounding out the ensemble are the likes of Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, and Megan Mullally. Disney+ took a unique approach to casting its gods, with the likes of Adam Copeland and Lin-Manuel Miranda playing Ares and Hermes, respectively. Charlie Bushnell also stars in the series as Hermes' son, Luke.

This wasn't the first Percy Jackson adaptation. Previously, Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario, and Brandon T. Jackson led two film adaptations.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is streaming on Disney+.