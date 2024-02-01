EXCLUSIVE: Percy Jackson star Aryan Simhadri talked about the 'crazy' comparison show and the Harry Potter films.

Fans of the Harry Potter movies may remember how the cast aged with the films. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson aged with the characters with each passing installment. That seems to be the approach Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians series is taking.

But star Aryan Simhadri, who plays Grover in the series, finds this comparison “crazy.” He was hesitant to agree with the comparison before ultimately conceding to it. Not only will the actors grow with the parts, he thinks the fans will, too.

Percy Jackson-Harry Potter comparison “crazy”?

“It's just like a crazy thing to compare this to Harry Potter,” Simhadri initially said. “But what we're doing is kind of [similar] — a lot of people might grow up with this show, just like people grew up with Harry Potter.

“I really did like how the Harry Potter movies just let it grow with the audience, and so I'm just really excited to see how that translates,” the Percy Jackson star added.

Granted, the Harry Potter had a bit of a head start. Their characters were younger in the first film, and so were the actors. Daniel Radcliffe was just 12 years old in the first film. Walker Scobell, who plays Percy Jackson in the Disney+ series, is 15. Leah Sava Jeffries, who plays Annabeth, is 14. Aryan Simhadri is the oldest at 17.

There are still four more books in Rick Riordan's original series of books to adapt. Here's hoping that they can roll into production sooner than later to get through as many of the books as possible. The first season just aired its finale on Disney+ and adapted the inaugural book, The Lightning Thief.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is streaming on Disney+ now.