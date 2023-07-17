The talk of the town lately has been Pom Klementieff joining James Gunn's DCU. After all, the two collaborated a number of times from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 onward in all of the team's MCU appearances.

After releasing the third Guardians of the Galaxy film this May, Gunn shifted over to DC full-time as the co-CEO of DC Studios with Peter Safran. The director has spoken about getting some of his MCU collaborators to jump ship with him over to DC including Chris Pratt and Klementieff.

The rumors first began swirling after Klementieff told ComicBook.com that she and Gunn “keep talking” about her potentially joining the DCU. Gunn tried to play it coy and claims that the two don't discuss the actress joining the DCU “as often as we talk about the cat videos she sends me multiple times a day” but did claim that she's one of his favorite collaborators.

Well, not as often as we talk about the cat videos she sends me multiple times a day but, yes, of course, @PomKlementieff is one of my favorite collaborators! https://t.co/c9zCJYMTUt — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 21, 2023

In a more recent interview with The Movie Dweeb, Klementieff took the rumors one step further saying that Gunn has “one specific character that he's thinking of” and that “it would be really, really awesome.”

During our chat about Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, Klementieff was quick to shut down any conversations about joining the DCU. I knew the likelihood of her revealing anything would be slim, and when asked if there was any sort of hint she could throw out in regards to what character Gunn is eyeing, she quickly said, “No!” with a laugh.

But she has a reason for this. She revealed, “Because each time I say some [kind of] little hint, it becomes a headline and I'm like, ‘Oh, come on.'”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, Klementieff did want to clarify that “We just had conversations,” but “nothing is set in stone right now.”

She concluded that she would like to work with Gunn again, however. “Of course, I want to keep working with him. I love him and he has such a beautiful vision. I just trust him 300% in like anything that he does.”

This wasn't the first time James Gunn came up in our conversation, so I asked what it's like to work with him as an actor that results in such glowing praise. “It's just his kindness, and there's so much trust with him,” Klementieff admitted. “And he's so kind. It's like his movie sets are so [light-hearted], like, everyone is just happy to be there. And he just casts the right people, like everyone gets along, it's just a blast just to go to work. And everyone is nice and funny. And it's not always the case, you know.”

She concluded, “He has really great taste in human beings, I would say,” with a laugh.

Whether or not Pom Klementieff joins the DCU, she can be seen in the latest Mission: Impossible film as Paris, an assassin targeting Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and Grace (Hayley Atwell).

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is in theaters now.