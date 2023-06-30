Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has hit theaters and its Thursday night preview screenings box office total has been revealed. The Harrison Ford-led film has beat out the most recent James Bond and Mission: Impossible films with its total.

Deadline reports that Dial of Destiny has grossed $7.2 million in previews per Disney. This total for the fifth Indiana Jones adventure beats out the likes of No Time to Die ($6.3 million), the last James Bond film, and Fallout ($6 million), the last Mission: Impossible film before Dead Reckoning Part One (out July 12). However, it's still lower than the openings of two films targeting the same demographic, John Wick: Chapter 4 ($8.9 million) and Fast X ($7.5 million).

Dial of Destiny is set up for a gross between $60-$65 million — which, should it happen, would be the second-highest domestic debut for an Indiana Jones film. The last film, Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, opened during Memorial Day weekend in 2008 and had a massive five-day debut of $151.9 million ($100.1 million three-day debut). Bear in mind, the film didn't have any Thursday night preview screenings but rather opened in full on the Thursday of that weekend.

But Dial of Destiny wasn't the only film holding preview screenings on Thursday night. DreamWorks' latest film, Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, grossed $750,000 in 2,700 theaters during its previews screenings that began at 2 pm.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is Harrison Ford's last ride with the fedora and whip. The film also stars Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, and Antonio Banderas.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is in theaters now.