Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson is definitely one of the more unique players in the NBA. The 20-year-old is starting his second season with the Blazers after he was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft after spending two years with the G-League Ignite after graduating early from high school at 17 years old.

It was an unconventional path for such a highly touted prospect, especially one that was a five-star recruit in high school. The 6-foot-3 point guard details how beneficial it was for him to become a professional athlete at an early age rather than attending a university like most kids his age.

“The G-League was great for me,” says Henderson in a one-on-one interview with ClutchPoints. “The G-League was great for my development, the first two years in my professional career. I'd say the first year I just learned to be away from my family. I learned how to grow up pretty fast. I was on the other side of the United States, away from my family for the first time at 17 years old. I just had to grow up a lot faster than my age at the time. A lot of kids are still in high school. I didn't take that to heart and I didn't let that affect how I played.”

The Georgia native details how he “grew up” by playing on the other side of the country for the Henderson, Nevada-based affiliate. It was the first time in his life that he had been away from his family.

“I grew so much and there were games where I was real frustrated — because I was playing against pros — and guys compete hard every night,” Scoot Henderson details. “It wasn't like we were playing a sorry team. These are real professional athletes, guys that have been up and down in the NBA, guys that have killed overseas, averaged 30 overseas.”

He details even further how the G-League Ignite — the affiliate that helped prepare many high-level prospects for the NBA before shutting down earlier this year — helped prepare him for life as an NBA player.

“You have guys in high school who are focused on the math quiz the day after the game,” says Henderson. “Stuff like that I had to get used to, get used to becoming a pro, and that everyday life that hooping is my job. I got comfortable with that, during my second year I was able to make that jump and get even more comfortable with being a professional athlete and taking care of my body and knowing that nutrition is a big factor. Rest is a big factor.”

Henderson didn't light the world on fire during his rookie season, but he had a solid campaign after averaging 14.0 points and 5.4 assists per game while starting 32 games for the young Blazers. Entering last season, Portland actually had the fourth-youngest roster in the league. The Blazers are even younger this season, with the second-youngest roster in the league.

Portland recently clinched its first win of the season in a 125-103 win over the New Orleans Pelicans with Henderson registering his best game of the season with a nine-point, seven-assist performance in 30 minutes of playing time. Henderson led the game in assists and is off to a solid start to the 2024-25 season with 15.3 points and 5.7 assists per game on 41.0% shooting from the field.

Scoot Henderson Says Relationship With Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe Is Good: ‘They're My Dogs'

The Blazers notably feature a logjam of talented guard players in Henderson, Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe. Simons is the oldest at 25 years old, while Sharpe is just a year older than Henderson at 21 years old. Despite all being young, highly touted prospects at the same position, Henderson details that they're all friends and that they have “good relationships.”

“Those are my dogs,” says Henderson of Simons and Sharpe. “I have a lot of respect for their game and I have a lot of respect for why they are as people. They're my friends. It's kind of like high school in some situations. You go to school with them. We have good relationships, we like to joke around in the locker room. I think as we continue to grow together and as we continue to play with each other, we're going to create a solid bond and our chemistry is going to be off the charts and we're going to catch a lot of people slipping.”

He's obviously far from a finished product and has some strides to make, particularly in the shooting department, where he converted on just 38.5% of his shots from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc. Henderson — who is speaking on behalf of his new shoe release, the Scoot Zeros II — says he worked on “everything” in the offseason.

“I focused on everything this offseason,” says Henderson. “I focused a lot on my hip mobility, my hip rotation, internal and external, things like that. Really some technical stuff, stuff that's going to help me move even better, stronger and even more balance. Maybe even slow down and hit the brakes a lot faster. The Scoot Zeros help me hit the breaks a lot faster with the traction and how they fit on my feet — it's like a glove.”

The second-year Blazers guard even mentions how he worked on little things like his physicality such as when he's going up for a layup in the paint.

“Just techniques on my shot and making sure when I go up for a layup with contact, I'm making sure I'm imposing my will and bumping first and initiating the contact,” says Henderson.

Henderson Talks Newest Shoe Release, The Scoot Zeros II

Henderson will release his second shoe through PUMA in December after already having one released during his rookie season. The first color scheme of his Scoot Zeros II series — there will be a number of different colors — will be featured in bright neon green, blue and pink. Henderson explains what went behind the creative process for his newest shoe release.

“The main thing that influenced the Scoot Zero II was going for a low cut and something that you can wear on the court and still look fly off of the court as well,” Henderson explains. “Kind of the same thing we went for last year. One thing is, the visual part — the low cut — still looks kind of edgy. A little more flashy, It looks like it has wings on the side and on the eyelet, some fire color ways as well. On the two, we were really able to get into it with the design and the colors as well and make it a lot more fun.”

Although Henderson plays in the Northwest region for the Portland — where bright neon green is popular with the Seattle Seahawks and Oregon Ducks — he explains that had nothing to do with his color selection.

“I like green,” says Henderson. “I just wanted bright neon and I've always been into a neon color way. The green, the blue and the pink, those are just fire colors that I think looks great on a shoe. There's definitely some fire colors we have, they're going to be dropping pretty frequently and a lot of fire color ways that I think people will love. The color ways for the younger generation, that's kind of what I attack. A lot of color ways that are neutral and anybody at any age can wear on the court.”

Henderson is thankful for being one of the few NBA stars to have a shoe deal, especially as early as his rookie season. He details how he has creative influence in the making of his shoe and has a good relationship with PUMA.