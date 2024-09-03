The Portland Trail Blazers are a full season clear from cutting ties with Damian Lillard. The franchise is embarking on a new chapter with a relatively clean slate around the 2023 NBA Draft's second overall pick Scoot Henderson. Henderson's arrival signaled a shift in the team’s strategy, focusing on developing young talent and building for the future. At just 19 years old, the highly touted G League Ignite prospect brings a blend of athleticism, skill, and a high basketball IQ that excited fans for the new era.

Then Henderson's rookie season happened. Despite a challenging start to the professional career, there are several compelling reasons why the Blazers should continue to believe in Henderson’s All-Star potential. Henderson’s rookie season was marred by injuries and the pressure of replacing a franchise icon. Despite these challenges, he showed remarkable resilience and growth.

Henderson's shooting mechanics, finishing at the rim, and change of pace improved significantly over the season. This development was crucial for his future success and demonstrates his dedication to becoming a better player. The Blazers must build on that, and will, with the full expectation of All-Star-level return on their investment.

Blazers building with brilliant on-ball creation

At 6’2″ with a strong frame and explosive athleticism, Henderson possesses the physical tools necessary to excel at the NBA level. His ability to drive to the basket, combined with his defensive potential, makes him a versatile player who can impact the game on both ends of the floor.

Henderson’s physical attributes are undeniable. There is a reason some American-based scouts still had Scoot in contention for the first-overall pick over Victor Wembanyama. Teams with established big men might prefer Henderson's ability to get to the rim, finish in a crowd, and sink free throws. It was a foolish stance in hindsight but Henderson had the hype coming off of the AAU summer circuits. Still, Henderson's on-ball creation has All-Star upside in today's pace and space era.

Leaning on speed and strength got the rookie through the roughest moments. They'll become easier as Henderson learns to read the game. His per 100 possession stats reveal game-changing potential to pair with those spurts that pass the eye test. For the 2023-24 regular season, Henderson averaged (per 100 possessions):

Points: 23.9

23.9 Assists: 9.2

9.2 Rebounds: 5.3

5.3 Steals: 1.3

1.3 3P%: 32.5%

32.5% Turnovers: 5.8

Protecting the ball will be a priority. Even in a tough rookie season though, Henderson's flashes gave the front office reasons to smile. Henderson's per-100 possession stats improved across the board after the All-Star break:

Points: 25.6

25.6 Assists: 10.9

10.9 Rebounds: 5.4

5.4 Steals: 1.9

1.9 3P%: 35%

35% Turnovers: 6.9

The Blazers have a solid track record of developing young players from Lillard, CJ McCollum, Anfernee Simons, and Shaedon Sharpe. GM Joe Cronin was also proactive in reshaping the roster around Henderson this summer, making moves to maximize the new young core's efficiency.

Blazers scoop up help for Scoot Henderson

Every young player requires the right environment to thrive. Well, Henderson is surrounded by a young and talented roster that can complement his style of play. Cronin cashed in some chips for Deni Avdija, one of the best young wings in the world. DeAndre Ayton and Jerami Grant should give Henderson a solid frontcourt platform for the pick-and-rolls, at least until the Blazers make another trade.

Head coach Chauncey Billups and the coaching staff are committed to Henderson’s development. The stat lines should show the commitment from both sides to make this partnership work. With increased confidence and a more prominent role, Henderson’s per-game averages should rise over these tepid rookie year numbers.

Points: 14

14 Assists: 5.4

5.4 Rebounds: 3.1

3.1 Steals: 0.8

0.8 Turnovers: 3.4

Again, the All-Star break gave Henderson time to refresh some tired legs. Early struggles are part of the journey for many great players. The challenges faced will serve as valuable lessons. It was encouraging to watch Henderson put some of the pieces together down the stretch last season.

Points: 16.6

16.6 Assists: 7.1

7.1 Rebounds: 3.5

3.5 Steals: 1.3

1.3 Turnovers: 4.5

Points per game should improve considerably and without sacrificing too many touches for others. So, if that plays out, expect a better assist-to-turnover ratio as well. Henderson's more informed decision-making and sharpened ball-handling skills should result in about two assists per quarter, eventually.

That is why the Blazers and their fans have every reason to remain hopeful for a brighter future with Henderson leading the charge as an NBA All-Star caliber cornerstone. The Blazers are in a rebuilding phase, and Henderson's best is still years away from being realized. The team must focus on his long-term development rather than short-term results. By investing in Henderson’s growth, the Blazers can build a foundation for future success.