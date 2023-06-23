The 2023 NBA Draft is underway Thursday night, with Victor Wembanyama going to the San Antonio Spurs as expected. Brandon Miller was selected right after, with the Charlotte Hornets taking him as the No. 2 overall pick. At No. 3, the Portland Trail Blazers went with Scoot Henderson, thus completing a rare NBA Draft occurrence that the league had seen just twice before and for the first time since LeBron James' 2003 class.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

With Scoot Henderson going 3rd, this is the 3rd time in the Modern Draft Era (since 1966) that 2 of the first 3 picks did not play college basketball.

– 2003: LeBron James (1st), Darko Milicic (2nd)

– 2001: Kwame Brown (1st), Tyson Chandler (2nd), Pau Gasol (3rd).

Like Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson did not play collegiate basketball, instead opting to showcase his talents and skills to NBA G League Ignite. He was highly recruited out of high school, with the likes of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Xavier Musketeers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Wake Forest Demon Deacons, and Louisville Cardinals, according to his 247 Sports profile. As for Brandon Miller, he played one season of college in Tuscaloosa with the Crimson Tide.

The expectation that comes with being a high pick is always high, and Scoot Henderson does have the potential to not just match the lofty forecasting of his career in the NBA but exceed it. Together with veteran Damian Lillard, who is still very much at the top of his game, Henderson gives the Blazers an excellent and formidable backcourt duo.