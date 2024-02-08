There were a lot of layers peeled back.

The new compelling docuseries heading to Apple TV+ called The Dynasty: New England Patriots takes you inside the 20 years of the unstoppable team.

The team's greatness came from Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and many other players, coaches, and people behind the scenes, where all the stars aligned to make them unstoppable. This amazing story is one of sports legends, and it was helmed by the director of The Dynasty, Matt Hamachek, in this can't-miss 10-part series.

So, how did they uncover so much about this football dynasty? Much of it came down to people finally being able to tell their stories.

Director Matt Hamachek on what makes The Dynasty: New England Patriots such a revealing docuseries

ClutchPoints talked with Hamacheck and the author of the best-selling book The Dynasty, Jeff Benedict.

When it came to securing interviews, what was revealing is it's not just team members of the Patriots that brought this documentary to life, but rivals, too. And the new series gave these people a voice to talk about their experiences that they never had before.

“I think the best part of this was being able to talk to these people, in many cases, for the first time on-camera, on the record,” the director admitted. “I think that the Patriots, from my perspective as a non-fan growing up, were sort of the at arms-length team, right? You basically saw the Bill Belichick press conferences. As an outsider, that felt like that was all it was. And we know how the press conferences go.”

There's more than you hear about than just at Belichick's sometimes brief, sometimes out-there press conferences. And many people had something to say but never got a chance.

Hamacheck added, “For me, what was so remarkable was to get all these people who I never really met before, who I really didn't know anything about. And how honest and revealing they were. It was like, a lot of guys, who frankly, almost to me felt like never had a chance to tell these stories before for the first time.”

The director and author peeled away the layers in interviews to get down to what they wanted to reveal in the series. They had tons of information- everything from 35,000+ hours of footage to Benedict's books and notes and more.

“It was like, ‘Oh yeah,'” he added, letting us in on the ah-ha moment about getting information from interviews. Hamacheck said as well that what “helped was that not only do we have all the research from Jeff's book, but then, we talked to somebody and we'd get one detail, and the next time when we talk to somebody else, you say, ‘Oh, by the way, somebody mentioned….' and that leads to another thing.”

Be sure to watch the revealing docuseries The Dynasty: New England Patriots when it streams on Apple TV+ on Feb. 16. For more, read our full interview with Matt Hamachek and Jeff Benedict.