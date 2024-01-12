Bill Belichick and the Patriots just parted ways. This news comes just over a month before 'The Dynasty: New England Patriots' releases, a documentary about the New England's recent success.

Bill Belichick is officially out as New England Patriots' head coach and general manager. That will only make ‘The Dynasty: New England Patriots' documentary even more highly anticipated.

The Patriots of the 21st century had arguably the greatest dynasty in the history of the NFL. Alongside Tom Brady, arguably the greatest football player of all time, Belichick helped spearhead New England's reign that. With Belichick at the helm the Patriots won six Super Bowls, and Apple TV+ will be making a documentary about the iconic run that has officially ended with Belichick's departure.

Some have speculated that Belichick would retire, but that doesn't seem to be the case, and the legendary coach will likely be the head coach for a new team for the third time in his career next season(he coached the Cleveland Browns in the early '90s).

With a decision on Belichick's future still unknown, it will be a great time to look back at what he accomplished with the Patriots, and therefore, ‘The Dynasty' documentary will be coming out at the perfect time. In this article, we will explain how you can watch it.

How to watch ‘The Dynasty: New England Patriots'

The Dynasty: New England Patriots will be available exclusively on Apple TV+. It will be a 10-part docuseries from Imagine Documentaries and Emmy-winning filmmaker Matthew Hamachek.

The documentary will take a deep dive into the Patriots' dynasty, and it will be released on Friday, Feb. 16. The documentary was executively produced by Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, and Jeff Benedict. The documentary follows up on the 2023 success of ‘The Super Models,' which was also released by Imagine Documentaries.

Sign up for Apple TV+ right here to watch The Dynasty: New England Patriots and lots more!

What will the documentary be about?

With Bill Belichick coaching the Patriots for 24 years and Tom Brady being a part of the team for 20 of those years, there is plenty for ‘The Dynasty: New England Patriots' to cover. The team won six championships over that time, and it started with Brady as a mere backup. Eventually, of course, Brady went on to have a historic career with the Patriots en route to becoming the greatest NFL player ever.

Belichick and Brady will be front and center in this documentary, as will Robert Kraft, the team's owner. Those three will all have key roles in telling the story of the 21st-century Patriots. A number of other key players, media members, and rivals will also be featured in the documentary to talk about New England's dominant and long-lasting reign of supremacy.

The documentary will look not only at the team's immense amount of success but also at the challenges that occurred during this era and the ways the team overcame them. There were plenty of highs during the Patriots run, including a number of broken records both statistically and when it came to their championship success.

There were also some low points in the Patriots dynasty, like when Brady tore his ACL or the team's inability to take down the New York Giants in the Super Bowl. The Patriots overcame everything, though, and no team has ever matched their accolades and success.

Whether you loved them or hated them, the Patriots have been by far the most important team in the NFL since the turn of the century. You won't want to miss out on The Dynasty: New England Patriots.