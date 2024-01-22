The Expendables 4 has been nominated for 7 Razzies this year.

The Expendables 4 (stylized as Expend4bles) has received a sad 2024 Razzies honor.

An unfortunate honor

This year, the Razzie Awards have nominated The Expendables 4 for seven awards at this year's ceremony. They dubbed the film as “another installment of a franchise that's fading faster than Razzie ‘winner' Donald Trump's mental acuity.”

The nominations included Worst Picture, Worst Supporting Actress (Megan Fox), Worst Screen Couple (Any 2 “Merciless Mercenaries”), Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel, Worst Director (Scott Waugh), and Worst Screenplay.

The Expendables franchise was created by David Callaham. It assembles several action icons from several eras including Sylvester Stallone (who co-wrote and directed the first film), Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, Jet Li, and more.

But it's been a franchise of diminishing returns. The second film did make the most in franchise history, $314 million worldwide, but the subsequent films have made less. The third film made $214 million with just $39 million coming domestically.

Expendables 4 was by-far the lowest-grossing film in the franchise, though. After opening to $8 million at the box office, the film went on to gross just $16.7 million domestically and $37.9 million worldwide. It was an absolute flop for Lionsgate, and it remains to be seen if the franchise will continue.

The latest film once again brought back Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture. Joining them in the latest film were Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, and Andy Garcia.

The Golden Raspberry Awards (aka the Razzies), were founded by John J. B. Wilson and Mo Murphy. They began 42 years ago with their inaugural ceremony being held on March 31, 1981. Expendables star Sylvester Stallone is no stranger to the ceremony.