The Expendables 4 (stylized as Expend4bles) is finally in theaters. However, the fourth installment in the Sylvester Stallone-led franchise had a disappointing night of Thursday night preview screenings.

Deadline is reporting that Expendables 4 made $750,000 during Thursday night previews. The screenings began at 6pm yesterday. Overall, the film is projecting to gross somewhere between $15-17 million.

While not eye-opening, it should still be good enough to launch Expendables 4 into the top spot. There's not a lot of competition as it stands, as The Nun II will be in its third weekend and A Haunting in Venice will be in its second. Both grossed less than the low-end of Expendables 4's projection, so if it meets that, it will clear the rest.

Lionsgate is likely hoping that the fourth film can top the opening of Expendables 3 ($15,879,645). That was the franchise's worst opening by a wide margin — even with a PG-13 rating, which would open it up to more eyes. For comparison, the third film opened to $875,000 during its Thursday night preview screenings. However, those began at 8pm — two hours later than the fourth film.

Nevertheless, the fourth film is aiming to open in 3,518 theaters this weekend. That includes 900 premium formats including XD, RPX, Dolby, 4DX, and Dbox.

Perhaps this is a case of a franchise being revived after too long. The film is being released nearly a decade after the previous installment. Franchise stallwarts Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture return. Megan Fox, Andy Garcia, Iko Uwais, and 50 Cent are a few of the newcomers.

The Expendables 4 is in theaters now.