Massimo Marchiano is the published author of "Dawkin: A Tall Tale", a sci-fi western novel. When he's not writing about cowboys and aliens, he's watching his favorite Philly Sports team lose (or winning with them himself in his favorite video games).

F1 23 is set to launch soon, but until then we have some new gameplay available for the upcoming Braking Point 2. The preview showcases Aiden Jackson on his new team, Konnersport Racing. It also continues the rivalry between him and former AlphaTauri racer Devon Butler.

In the time between Braking Point 1 and 2, it seems Jackson was unable to secure a deal with Mercedes, or any of the top teams for that matter. Butler, meanwhile, was able to sign with Konnersport after a disappointing finish to his previous season.

There are multiple videos on YouTube, here is one from GameRiot, who uploaded a 1 hour livestream showcasing the mode. You can watch that here:

WARNING: Potential spoilers are in the video and article. Watch at your own discretion.

F1 23 Braking Point 2: Aiden Jackson vs. Devon Butler

Braking Point 2 begins with a recap of the events that took place in F1 21. The story left off with Aiden Jackson and his teammate Casper Akkerman getting back on good terms and beating Devon Butler in the final race. Fast forward, and now Jackson races for new team Konnersport Racing. He’s seen struggling with the team after a DNF in the Miami Grand Prix. This allows Devon Butler to move ahead and secure some points for the team.

Granted, Jackson’s problems are due to engine issues, which unfortunately arises just a few laps before the race ends. This understandably frustrates him. Then, we see Devon Butler waltz in and mock his fellow driver.

Right away we see the two racers still don’t get along, despite racing for the same team. It sets up a potentially great story, especially now that Akkerman isn’t around to guide Jackson anymore. Moreover, Jackson wasn’t able to reach a deal with any of the top 3 teams.

The story is told in a documentary/reality tv show style. You see a bit of the current action accompanied by player and staff interviews. It helps build the story outside of just the main character.

Butler is still as cocky as ever, and having him as a teammate is a nightmare. He always wants pit priority, and cares more about beating Jackson than performing well.

Pre-Race, Objectives, and Post-Race

The player is then taken back to a menu where they can see e-mails, league news, and social media.

E-mails include stats, layout of the race track, responses to player decisions, etc.

Before the next race begins, the player is introduced with different decisions to make. Choosing one of the two options affects the bonus objective that the player receives before the race. It seems that it’ll be important to be confident at some times, but also cautious at others. Devon Butler will also make things interesting by saying things that Aiden will have to answer for.

There’s also conference calls the player can take. One we see in the video is between Jackson, Butler, and the team manager discussing race tactics. It’s nice little details that go a long way. You can sense the animosity between the two racers. And you also wonder why Konnersport would sign both to their team.

When the race begins there’s usually a cinematic that accompanies it, followed by an objective and bonus objective player must complete. In the Canadian Grand Prix, the main objective is to return to 13th place after Jackson and Butler nearly collide into each other mid-race.

After the race, you’re once again sent back to the hub where you can check to see media and staff responses to your results. The Canadian Grand Prix starts off with both drivers fighting to be ahead of each other. Depending on how you finished the race, you’ll be praised or scolded by fans and media personnel alike.

What’s Next?

While the video showcases chapters 1-3, we’ll stop where we are. But as you can see, F1 23’s Braking Point 2 returns the story fans wanted to see in F1 22. The mode will hopefully become a mainstay in the series if this is the quality we can come to expect. The graphics are stunning, the facial animations are good, and it doesn’t seem cheesy like other sport game career modes.

F1 23 launches on June 16th, 2023. It will release on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Champions Edition Owners will get the game three days earlier on June 13th, 2023. They also get access to the time-limited Las Vegas themed items that come with the Las Vegas Pack. The pack is also available for pre-order for those who purchased the standard editions.

For more details on the release date and editions, check out our article here. And for more info on F1 23 and other racing games, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.