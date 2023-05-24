Massimo Marchiano is the published author of "Dawkin: A Tall Tale", a sci-fi western novel. When he's not writing about cowboys and aliens, he's watching his favorite Philly Sports team lose (or winning with them himself in his favorite video games).

Just days after the F1 23 Deep Dive Episode 2, Formula 1 has unveiled a video showing the brand new Las Vegas Circuit. It will be one of two new tracks entering the game in conjunction with the real Formula 1 season. The other Map, Qatar, will also be included in the game.

F1 23 Las Vegas Circuit

Formula One is not allowing the video to be uploaded anywhere online other than their YouTube channel/website. So here is the link to their channel, and you should be able to find it under “Videos”. The video is titled “FIRST LOOK: Onboard at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit in F1 23” for those still trying to find it. It is a three-lap demonstration of the circuit. The full video can also be viewed on their website.

The video showcases not only the map but the Las Vegas Pack, which gives access to Las Vegas car livery, helmet, suit, and gloves. They couldn’t help but show off their driver’s gear, and car, early on in the video.

The real track is about 6.12km long with 14 turns and has a beautiful night-time scenery. According to Formula 1, it is the third longest track in the calendar. Only Spa and Jeddah are longer. It gives a glimpse of what the track is going to look like before the professionals take to the street this November.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The circuit has two DRS zones and 17 corners. There’s plenty of straightaway space to put the pedal to the medal, but also a nice balance of corners and turns to make you slow down and proceed cautiously. In the video, we watch PJ Tierney climb 11 spots up in just three laps. It’ll be exciting to see how players perform when the race is a bit longer.

Almost Three Weeks Away!

F1 23 launches on June 16th, 2023. It will release on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Owners of the Champions Edition will get the game three days earlier on June 13th, 2023. They also get access to the time-limited Las Vegas themed items that come with the Las Vegas Pack. The pack is also available for pre-order for those who purchased the standard editions.

Here’s an article from us explaining in better detail what comes in both editions of the game.

For more information on Formula 1 Racing’s newest simulator, check out ClutchPoints Gaming for more.