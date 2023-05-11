F1 23 Deep Dive Episode 1 Details

F1 23 launches next month, so Codemasters held a deep dive today to showcase new features for their latest Formula 1 installment. You can watch the deep dive here. The video mostly includes changes to the gameplay to create a more authentic F1 experience.

F1 23 Gameplay Changes

Precision Drive™ Technology allows for more customization for drivers without a steering wheel control setup. Players with either a smooth or aggressive racing style will be able to adjust many different aspects of their car. Gamers will be able to calibrate multiple aspects of the steering, throttle, and brakes. Additionally, things like vibration and force feedback can also be adjusted to insane levels of preciseness.

35% Race Distance

While being able to race for a full 44-78 laps is realistic, it’s not ideal for players who want to play for that long. First tested out with F1 esports, 35% Race Distance will balance out the race length while also prioritizing tire wear. This option was never available previously, and fans of the series have requested this being an option since F1 21 (Codemasters’ first F1 game).

Red Flags

For the first time in Codemasters’ Formula 1 series is the introduction of Red flags, which will cause all drivers to pit and suspend or even finish the race. Things that can cause red flags include cars stopping on track, debris, and severe weather conditions. Red flag sensitivity can be adjusted dependent on your preference similarly to how the safety car feature worked in previous titles. Not only can the player cause red flags, but the AI can as well, but the developers have stated it will be more likely during multiplayer races.

During Red flags, players will be able to adjust their race strategy, repair damage to the car, and replace tires.

Las Vegas and Qatar Tracks

For the first time, players will be able to experience the new Las Vegas circuit before the professionals race on it in real life. Both the Las Vegas and Qatar tracks feature a beautiful night-time design. The team at Codemasters used thousands of reference photos to build the Las Vegas track as accurately as possible.

Fan-favorite tracks like Portimão, Paul Ricard, and Shanghai will also be making a return to F1 23.

Deep Dive Episode 2 Date

Codemasters will host a part 2 to their deep dive series, which drops on Youtube on May 19th. F1 23 released on June 16. For more details on release date and editions, check out our article here.

