Typically, EA Sports tends to release their latest Sports titles to the service months after launch.

F1 23 Comes to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate this week, allowing Subscribers to the play the game without having to buy it. Typically, EA Sports tends to release their latest Sports titles to the service months after launch. Essentially, it works as one final attempt to interest people in buying the game or subscribing to EA Play (or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate). But when can you start racing in the all-new tracks like Las Vegas?

When Does F1 23 Comes To Xbox Game Pass Ultimate?

2024 McLaren livery: LAUNCHED! 🚀 Introducing our new look for the 2024 F1 season! #WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/n1nk6ImG5I — McLaren (@McLarenF1) January 16, 2024

F1 23 makes its way to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service on Thursday, January 18th. Players subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also get access to the EA Play vault of games and benefits. Overall, if you're looking for a new racing title that offers realism and solid gameplay look no further.

Details on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Structure:

$1 for first two weeks, then $16.99/mo.

Access to hundreds of games

Access to new games on day one

Discounts & Perks

Online multiplayer

EA Play membership

Critic reviews of F1 23 were generally favorable. People praised the gameplay and inclusion of a Braking Point sequel. Additionally, the F1 World feature brought the game closer to the real 2023 FIA experience.

Firstly, F1 23 offers several modes, from a simple Career to an actual story mode. Braking Point 2, continued from F1 21, picks up shortly after the first game left off. You control Konnersport Racing driver Aiden Jackson, who must now race alongside former rival Devon Butler. However, the tensions still remain, causing friction in the team. Meanwhile, Callie Mayer, an up and coming F2 driver, enters the situation, causing even more complexity within the story.

However, F1 23 does offer a more basic Career mode, if you prefer. If you just want to make your own racing team or driver, or perhaps control a real one, the choice is yours. Overall, F1 23 gives the player plenty of control over their experience. Codemasters, the developer, has a long history of developing quality racing titles over generations of consoles.

F1 23 also offers F1 World, which added content to the game based on the actual FIA 2023 schedule. Additionally, the developer released several challenges over the year to keep players engaged in both the game and the real deal. Overall, F1 World felt easy to navigate, and it sets a good framework for future installments. Speaking of the real schedule, F1 23 offered players a chance to race on the Las Vegas Circuit well before the racers did in real life.

In terms of gameplay, F1 23 feels similar to its predecessors. However, the developers made the necessary adjustments to improve the experience. Codemasters added Red Flags, re-implemented split-screen, and added a revamped Podium Pass. Furthermore, you can play F1 23 via cross-play with users on other systems. The game even lets you set up and participate in online tournaments via the EA Racenet App.

The only downside of the game is that outside of a few changes, it plays and feels very similar to previous installments. Outside of a few changes, along with an updated roster list, F1 23 won't bring anything extremely new for those who've already played. That said, it'll still be free for Xbox Game Pass Subscribers, so check it out if you want.

Overall, we recommend picking up F1 23 on Game Pass if you're a subscriber. It serves as the best way to experience actual F1 racing (or, as close as it can be). Furthermore, check out some of the other titles on EA Play, like the recently added Super Mega Baseball 4. Additionally, the service includes all major Sports titles, from Madden, to F1, and more. The best part about Game Pass for newcomers is you can subscribe for $1 and at least get two weeks of free games.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.