F1 23, the latest installment in the Formula One sim series by Codemasters released today. With the Braking Point 2 story mode and new F1 World, the newest game in the series aims to the best. Was it able to surpass the previous titles? Let's take a look at Critic Scores and see what they thought about F1 23.

F1 23 Review Scores: 81-83 on Metacritic

F1 23 is the sixteenth entry in the series by Codemasters. and the third since EA's return to the series (F1 21). You can purchase the game on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store)

As of this article the PS5 version of the game has the highest average score of 83. Up next was the PC version of the game, an average score of 82. Lastly, the Xbox Series X|S version of the game received an 81, but all thee reviews were in the green (aka, positive).

It seems the overall consensus is that F1 23 is good, though not great. But let's dive deeper into critic reviews and see what they have to say.

PSX Brazil gave the game a 9.5/10, enjoying the narrative in Braking Point 2. They added that “Even complementary content, such as social networks and behind-the-scenes messages, which normally serve more to fill in gaps than to add value, are worth checking out”. The reviewer like the various situations for the drivers, whether it involved their car, or the in-race objective. The reviewer mentioned that F1 23 keeps the spirit of the previous games alive.

Gaming Bolt gave the game a 9/10, stating that they liked the visuals of the cars, tracks, and drivers. They also enjoyed the reputation rating introduced in Braking point 2. Additionally, they wished the customization could've been a bit better, but it didn't affect their overall thoughts on the game. According to Gaming Bolt, F1 23 is “poised to be the biggest entry in the series, yet.”

God is A Geek gave the game a 9/10 – noting that “EA hasn’t always got it right, but there’s proof that when it hits, it hits hard”. They said the game is relatively the same as last year's title, but new additions like 35% race distance and red-flags help update the title. The reviewer liked how more immersive the experience was, with animations and tracks looking better than they have in recent installments. “It feels as though Codemasters have gone for balance and refinement, which both seem to have been easily achieved.”

Gamestar gave the game a 8.9/10 – Made a neat diagram explaining if the game will suit you, or not. If you're looking for something with big new innovations, or don't like rabid AI or Season Passes, this game may not be for you. If you love F1 and the previous games, this installment is for you. “the F1 World game mode, which was controversially received by many fans when announced, turns out to be a very well-done integration of the numerous game modes in the test, which fortunately does without Pay2Win mechanics.”

PC Gamer gave the game an 87/100 – Noting that F1 World requires an online connection to play. “F1 World offers the most genuinely new gameplay in years, though it does feel like it's stopped short of redefining the experience”. They praised the game's visuals and gameplay. PC Gamer believes it's a phenomenal entry in the series, and much improved over F1 22.

Xbox Era gave the game an 8.6/10 – Appreciating the new additions such as Red Flags and Race Distances. However, they did note that there wasn't any revolutionary change that completely revamps the series. However, the pros outweigh the cons, as F1 World and all the new changes makes “F1 23 a worthy addition to F1 fans’ libraries.” They did praise the game's commentary and presentation.

Guardian gave the game an 8/10 – Stating they liked how you could play on the Las Vegas Track before the pros do. They praised F1 World as a much-needed improvement over F1 life. The review went in-depth as to how driving control was much better. “Both handling and physics models have been improved, and the already impressively responsive cars now feel even more astonishingly fast and grippy”. They did note that microtransactions were present, but it didn't feel too forced.

CGM Magazine gave the game an 8/10. “CodeMasters have updated the colour and lighting coding to give a more true-to-life visual experience.” They liked how the players had plenty of time to complete the free Podium Pass. The reviewer also noted the overhaul in terms of Ranked Mode and Online Play. They also mentioned they spent most of their time on the new F1 World mode.

Push Square gave the game an 8/10. While they liked to see the return of Braking Point, the ending didn't satisfy them. “Come credits, though, we were feeling a little dissatisfied narratively, as many issues felt like they were resolved because time was up, rather than coming to a natural conclusion.” The reviewer was a big fan of the new Precision Drive Technology. The game also has runs great on PS5, running at 60 FPS, looking great when the cars are in motion. They did note F1 World brings a “meatier” experience.

Hey Poor Player gave the game a 6/10. “F1 23 is yet another yearly Formula One game that sports only incremental improvements, many of which are minor or otherwise injected with travail”. They noted that while F1 23 is an improvement over the last installment, it doesn't improve upon much. They praised the racing and general gameplay, and “long-overdue” red flags. Braking Point 2's campaign objectives felt repetitive and didn't bring anything new to the series. They called the returning mode “pedestrian”.

Is F1 23 Worth It?

Most critics have generally favorable reviews towards the game, but the question remains: Should you get it?

If you're a fan of the series, then F1 23 may be for you. The gameplay is generally the same with a few improvements, though perhaps not as much as some fans would like. Overall, it seems like a good game. However, unless you're a die-hard F1 fan, you can always wait until it goes on sale.

That about wraps it up for Critic reviews. User reviews will be available on June 17th if you're more interested in what players have to say. Check out ClutchPoints Gaming for more F1 23 and sports gaming articles.