A new F1 24 update rolled out this week ahead of Season 2's launch to bring more gameplay improvements to the game. F1 24 Season 2 brings waves of new content in the form of a new challenge career, pro challenge, event series, and more. As always, you'll be able to earn new cosmetic items to use in the game while continuing to support your Fanzones. Without further ado, let's check out the F1 24 Update patch notes for Season 2.

EA Sports F1 24 Update 1.7 Patch Notes for Season 2

HIGHLIGHTS

Updated gamepad settings to make handling more consistent and predictable

Adjustments have been to Slipstream and DRS values to help overtaking and reduce AI trains

Reset all F1 leaderboards after recent handling changes made it difficult to compete with older times

Fixed an issue where the game could crash when loading a mid-session save when certain specialist goals were selected

Fixed an issue which could sometimes cause the game to crash after quickly backing out of the Quick Practice menu

GRAPHICS/VISUALS

Updated the Aston Martin Vantage Safety Car to the 2024 model

Updated character models for Team Principals Laurent Mekies, Ayao Komatsu, and Bruno Famin

Fixed an issue where texture quality could appear lower during a replay after exiting out of Photo Mode

Fixed an issue with Ray Traced DDGI quality on race introductions

GAME STABILITY

Fixed a very rare crash which could occur when changing from Windowed to Fullscreen and changing resolution

Fixed an issue which could cause My Team Career to become stuck after renewing your Teammate's contract

MULTIPLAYER

Fixed an issue in Multiplayer lobbies where a Custom grid setting would reset to Realistic after every race

TRACKS

Fixed a rare issue which could cause an AI to get stuck on-track at Japan when using Fast Forward in a Practice or Qualifying session

The telemetry map for the Track Acclimatisation Practice Programme at Abu Dhabi now shows all corners in the correct location

Tidied away some misplaced objects in the pit lane at China

Corrected some sponsor boards at Singapore

AUDIO

If the last race weekend of a custom season includes a Sprint Race, the commentators will no longer refer to the Sprint Race as the last race of the season

Points from future Sprint Races now taken into consideration when broadcasters discuss the Championship winner

Increased the variety of the commentators' broadcast introductions to Race sessions

CAREER

Challenge Career scores will correctly reset to zero when the next Challenge Career begins

Being overtaken by another car in Challenge Career will now remove points from your score

Fixed an issue in My Team Career where you could be informed you can't afford the selected Engine and Driver, when in fact you can

MISCELLANEOUS

When using ‘Find Me' on Time Trial leaderboards, the scroll bar will now move to the expected location

F2 cars in a wet race at Monza will now start on the correct tyres

Added Puma and Alpha Industries casual wear items

Various UI improvements

General Stability Improvements

Various Minor Fixes

Overall, that includes all the Patch notes for F1 24 Update 1.7. Season 2 launches this week, bringing new waves of content for fans to enjoy.

