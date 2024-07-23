The F1 24 Season 2 Release Date arrives this week, with a new Valtteri Bottas themed Challenge Career, a new Pro Challenge, and more. Season 2 also celebrates Kick Sauber driver Zhou Guanyu, who became the first Chinese driver to race at his home GP (Chinese GP) back in April. Additionally, Season 2 of F1 24 is adding a new Red Bull Event Series, celebrating some of Max Verstappen's greatest moments on the team. With all these new additions, Season 2 offers fans new ways to celebrate their favorite drivers.

EA Sports F1 24 Season 2 Release Date – July 24th

The F1 24 Season 2 Release Date is Wednesday July 24th, 2024. Over time, the newest Season of F1 24 will add a new Valtteri Bottas Challenge Career, a Zhou Guanyu Pro Challenge, and more. Without further ado, let's take a look at everything new.

Valtteri Bottas Challenge Career

F1 24's next Challenge Career is on the horizon, this time celebrating Kick Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas. With over 12 years of experience in Formula 1 alone, The 34 year old Bottas is a true F1 veteran. Before driving for Kick Sauber, Bottas has also driven for Mercedes and Williams. Between 2017-2021, Bottas finished 5th place or higher every season as his old teammate Lewis Hamilton was enjoying a historic run.

But although Bottas never won the Driver Championship during that time, his efforts helped Mercedes earn five of their eight Constructor's Championships. He is more than deserving of a Challenge Career dedicated to his accomplishments. As you play the Challenge Career mode, you'll earn some

For those new to F1 24, Challenge Career offers a bite-sized career mode experience. If you want to just jump in right away into an episodic experience that showcases a driver's career, Challenge Career satiates that appetite. Of course, we still recommend you check out the new and improved Driver Career mode, which will actually let you play as Bottas, as well any of the 20 drivers.

Zhou Guanyu Pro Challenge & Chinese GP “Replay” Race Scenario

On April 21st, 2024, Zhou Guanyu became the first Chinese driver to race at the Chinese GP. To celebrate this, F1 24 will be adding a new Zhou Guanyu Pro Challenge. In addition, Codemasters is adding another “Replay” Race Scenario.

In the Pro Challenge, you must beat Guanyu's best lap in the Shanghai Circuit in order to earn his special Chinese GP race helmet. Additionally, the “Replay” Scenario, lets you re-live Guanyu's first home GP race. Here, you can change up the results to your liking. Want Guanyu to pull off a surprise victory? Go right ahead!

Red Bull Event Series

Lastly, F1 24 Season 2 adds a new Red Bull Event Series. This series lets you re-live some of Max Verstappen's greatest moments. Although Red Bull is slowly losing their grip on the Constructor's Championship this year, Verstappen still seems like a clear winner for the Driver's Championship. It's been an incredible run so far for the young Red Bull Driver, who continues to make history.

And of course, F1 24 Season 2 will let you cheer on your favorite drivers in Fanzone. Are you a Ferrari fan who also loves drivers like Valtteri Bottas or Zhou Guanyu? Predict the upcoming GP winners to boost your Fanzone for a chance to earn new rewards.

That includes all the major additions to F1 24 Season 2 before it's release date. We look forward to getting out on the circuits once again this Wednesday!

