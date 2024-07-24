With the San Francisco 49ers coming up short in the Super Bowl, training camp will be an opportunity to regroup and build the foundation of their comeback. But before the 49ers can devise any final plans, they must navigate a trio of injuries.

San Francisco has placed linebacker Dre Greenlaw, safety Talanoa Hufanga and defensive lineman Drake Jackson on the Physically Unable to Perform list, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. The 49ers can activate them at any point throughout training camp. But if any of the three remain on the PUP list heading into the regular season, they will be forced to miss a minimum of four games.

Greenlaw is making his way back from a torn Achilles he suffered in the Super Bowl. He remains without a timetable to return. The linebacker played a major role towards San Francisco's success in 2023, racking up 120 tackles, four passes defended and 1.5 sacks. However, the longer he is away from the field the more likely Greenlaw is out to begin the regular season.

Hufanga is making his way back from a serious injury himself, as he tore his ACL in Week 11. The 49ers are hoping he can return sooner rather than later, as Hufanga made 52 tackles, three passes defended and three interceptions in 2023. He was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro in 2022.

The 49ers are still waiting for Jackson to fully break out onto the scene. However, he did have three sacks in a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers to start his 2023 season. His production essentially halted after that with no further sacks and seven total tackles. Jackson is working his way back from a quadriceps injury that ended his season prematurely.

While San Francisco has plenty of flash on offense, they also roster one of the best defenses in the NFL. As training camp moves along, the 49ers will be looking to get healthier on that side of the ball and clear out their PUP list.