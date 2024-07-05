The upcoming F1 24 update makes several improvements to handling, curb behavior, and graphics. Furthermore, it will fix various issues that should hopefully lead to less problems during your experience. Additionally, this update is adding support for the Cammus C5 Wheel if you'd like to switch things up from the usual controller. Lastly, the Patch Notes below show various other improvements. Without further ado, let's check out F1 24's upcoming update, and when it releases.

F1 24 Update – Version 1.6 Patch Notes

The F1 24 Update for version 1.6 releases on Monday, July 8th, at 10am UTC / 6am EDT / 3am PST. Feel free to check out the patch notes below.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Rebalanced the Medium Traction Control setting

When driving over kerbs, cars will now be more unsettled, with sausage kerbs in particular having a greater impact on vehicle stability

Fixed an issue in Time Trial where in certain circumstances times set with an F1 car could appear on F2 Leaderboards

Fixed an issue where a specific Specialist Goal could prevent a career save from loading correctly

Pitcrews in Driver Career have received some training so pitstop times have generally been improved

GRAPHICS/VISUALS:

Improved presentation quality of Broadcast Pit Stops on PS4 & Xbox One

If an AI is the Driver of the Day in a Multiplayer race they will no longer appear with the Fanzone Expression label of the player

Fixed an issue where tyre warmers were clipping slightly with the tyres on some cars

Improved lighting on character models of My Team Icons when beginning a Career

‘Frame Generation' will work more effectively on PCs which have this option available and enabled

HANDLING:

Having a very high amount of Engine Braking is now less likely to cause the player to lock up their brakes

AI are now less likely to lock up when using a low amount of pressure on their brakes

Tyre pressure adjustments will now have more of an effect on tyre grip and heat

GAME STABILITY:

Fixed an issue where the Drivers' tab could become unresponsive after viewing Lap Times in the Race Director

Fixed an issue where the player could select two options at once in the Practice menu, which resulted in the game being stuck

TRACKS:

Fixed a metal grate on the outside of turn 1 at Portugal so it no longer registers as a minor collision with a vehicle passing over it

Fixed a rare issue in One Shot Qualifying at Silverstone where the AI could drive wide to invalidate the next lap before the player gains control of the car

AUDIO:

Fixed an issue where your engineer could incorrectly tell you that your teammate is outperforming you

PERIPHERALS:

Added support for the Cammus C5 Wheel

MISCELLANEOUS:

New ‘Champions' images added to the Compendium, replacing the previous entries. All previously unlocked stickers will remain unlocked for these new images

Fixed an issue where ten second penalties would only last five seconds during a pitstop

Updated the logo on the Ferrari garage monitors

Fixed an issue where the number of laps shown as available in a Practice Programme could be incredibly high

Various UI improvements in many areas of the game have been made

General Stability Improvements

Various Minor Fixes

Overall, that includes everything to come in the next F1 24 Update, which includes tweaks to handling, curbs, and more. Codemasters is continuing to work on the handling of the game, while also making several other improvements and fixes. If you're new to the F1 series, check out our guides on Driver Career and My Team.

