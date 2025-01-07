The EA Sports F1 24 Season 5 Release Date arrives soon, with a new Challenge Career, Pro Challenge, and much more. Furthermore, F1 24 Season 5 brings back Elimination Mode, new liveries, and more content to enjoy. The Formula 1 Season may be over, but you can alleviate the wait for the next one by enjoying some F1 24! Without further ado, let's take a look at the F1 24 Season 5 Release Date.

F1 24 Season 5 Release Date – January 8th, 2024

The F1 24 Season 5 Release Date is Wednesday, January 8th, 2024. The content for Season 5 comes to F1 24 on all platforms. But what exactly can we expect in Season 5?

Retro-Inspired Liveries

Between January 8th and March 5th, players can expect to see two new retro-inspired liveries

First is the Grove Classic, which is available as the first reward in the Podium Pass VIP Tier 1. However, the other livery, the Hethel Classic, can be purchased with Pitcoin from the in-game store.

Overall, both liveries can be fully customized. Feel free to change colors, paint finishes, and sponsors to make the car of your dreams

Liam Lawson Singapore Pro Challenge

Also coming in Season 5 is the Singapore Pro Challenge, featuring Red Bull Driver Liam Lawson. The 22 year-old driver will take over Sergio Perez's spot in the lineup and race with 4-time defending World Champion, Max Verstappen. Lawson has experience under his belt, appearing in 11 races over the last two seasons.

Lawson earned his first career points at the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix. He set a lap time f 1:30:495, which means you'll need to perform better if you want a special VISA CashApp RB livery from the Miami Grand Prix.

Lawson hopes to help Red Bull reclaim the Constructor's Cup as he and Verstappen will fight to finish first on race weekend.

Daniel Ricciardo Challenge Career

Daniel Ricciardo's days as an F1 driver might be over. He spent 14 years with several different teams, becoming a top 3 driver at one point. But Formula 1 is a brutal motorsport, one that'll quickly remove you if you can't produce results right away. Therefore, it's actually very impressive that Ricciardo managed to compete for so long.

Season 5's Challenge Career features four new episodes that celebrates Ricciardo's career:

Episode 1 (Jan 8-15) – Australia, China Reward: “Nitro Buzz” Helmet

Episode 2 (Jan 15-22) – Monaco, Canada Reward: “Nitro Buzz” Race Suit

Episode 3 (Jan 22-29) – Hungary, Belgium Reward: “Nitro Buzz” Gloves

Episode 4 (Jan 29-Feb 3) – Monza, Azerbaijan Reward: “Nitro Buzz” Livery



Elimination Mode Returns to F1

Elimination Mode returns to F1 24. The rules are simple: The driver in last place gets knocked out every 30 seconds. Whoever makes it last wins the race. The rewards for completing Elimination Mode events include:

This time around, the ‘Tidal’ set is what you’ll be awarded for finishing 7th or higher in Elimination Mode events each week. Here’s what and when you can unlock:

Week 1 (Jan 8-15) Reward: “ Tidal” Race Suit

Week 2 (Jan 15-22) Reward: “ Tidal” Gloves

Week 1 (Jan 22-29) Reward: “ Tidal” Livery

Week 4 (Jan 22-Feb 5) Reward: “Tidal” Helmet



To complete an event, you must finish in 7th place or better.

Furthermore, from week five and onwards, players can add even more items to their collection.

Week 5 (Feb 5-Feb 12) Reward: Profile Badge

Week 6 (Feb 12-Feb 19) Reward: Sponsor Decal

Week 7 (Feb 19-Feb 26) Reward: Podium Emote

Week 8 (Feb 26-Mar 5) Reward: Driver Pose



Overall, that includes everything you need about the F1 24 Season 5 Release Date. We look forward to another season full of new content to receive. And when Season 5 reaches its end, hopefully we'll hear more about F1 25.

