EA Sports College Football 26 adds two new schools to the game, increasing the total number of teams to 136. In addition to the improved Team Builder feature, EA Sports has brought in two new schools, which you can play as in modes like Dynasty, Road To Glory, and more. So, who exactly are the new teams coming to the game? Let's dive right in and find out.

All New Confirmed Schools in EA Sports College Football 26

EA Sports is adding two new schools to College Football 26:

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Missouri State Bears

Overall, this increases the total number of teams in the game to 136. Both Division I FCS Schools will play in the CUSA in 2025, joining other programs like Kennesaw State, Florida International University, Liberty University, and more. Founded in 1995, the Conference will have 10 teams for the 2025 season.

Delaware as a team has proven themselves over the years in the FCS, as well as Division II Football before that. Since 1889, the team has earned 739 wins with a win average of .600. Last year, the team went 9-2 in head coach Ryan Carty's third season with the team. Now, they'll face a new beast entirely as they enter a new conference.

Delaware makes for a solid program to join in a mode like Road To Glory. It's a school with a good history, but not legendary. Perhaps you can change that as you try to make history with them.

Missouri State, is a 10-time conference championship winning team, but their history is a bit rougher than the Fightin' Blue Hens. Formerly known as Southwest Missouri State, the Bears have never won a Bowl Game, and have only won their conference once since 1991. Even then, the team went 5-5 and was only declared co-champion in 2020.

This makes the Bears an interesting team to use in Dynasty. If you really want to pick a team that needs to develop, this program makes for a great option. While it's got a lot of history, it needs that coach who can recruit, strategize, and bring them to the next level.

Overall, that includes the two new schools coming to College Football 26. If the team you love isn't in the game, you may be able to “add” them in yourself via the game's Team Builder mode. But we hope that this is means more teams will join the game's roster in the future!

