Red Bull had accomplished their 100th win after Max Verstappen's victory at the F1 Canadian GP. The star driver already set lofty expectations for himself and the team.

Max Verstappen immediately took notice that he had fulfilled Red Bull's wish of earning triple-digit wins in the team's history. He commented on his part in history and his goal moving forward, per Formula One.

“Yeah, I mean, I've won 41 of them. But, yeah, we'll talk about maybe a new contract because of that. No, honestly, it's a great achievement for the team. We knew that this was the first opportunity, of course, to do so. And I'm happy that's done. We won 100. But again, I hope we win more than 100. So, the new target is 200,” Max Verstappen said.

He outlined how hard it was for him to earn the Canadian GP victory due to tire issues.

“So, for me, on the hard tire, it was quite a bit of a struggle, and then on the medium, I wanted to open up that gap a little bit more. So then, of course, at one point, you’re seeing, like 10-15 laps to go and you have a good gap, you don’t want to take too many risks,” the Red Bull driver disclosed.

Max Verstappen also unveiled his feelings on the tires that lost grip.

“It’s probably not flat-out pushing, but you cannot relax too much because then you lose the temperature in your tires. So, yeah, somewhere in the middle of that,” he said.

The weekend was not just legendary for Red Bull. Max Verstappen is also one win away from beating Ayrton Senna's F1 all-time win record. Will he break it and will Red Bull reach 200 wins?