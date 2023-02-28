On Tuesday, a four-game schedule in the FA Cup will be in tow, featuring hosts Bristol City and the visiting Manchester City in Ashton Gate, England. Join us as we continue our FA Cup odds series, where we make our Bristol City-Man City prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Robins are in a 12-game undefeated run. A win in front of the home crowd is a good sight, especially if they are able to take down the current Premier League champions.

The Blues will be seeking to continue their five-game unbeaten streak in all tourneys. Man City is in contention to hoist three possible trophies, so they will be seeking their first silverware in this campaign.

Here are the Bristol-Man City soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FA Cup Odds: Bristol City-Man City Odds

Bristol City: +1200

Manchester City: -700

Draw: +600

Over 2.5 Goals: -280

Under 2.5 Goals: +198

How to Watch Bristol vs. Man City

TV: DAZN

Stream: ESPN App, ESPN+, fuboTV

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Bristol City Can Beat Man City

The Robins are in the midst of a magnificent football display but they are still in a mediocre placement in the Championship. Since their defeat to West Bromwich Albion, Bristol City has pushed for 12 straight unbeaten games in all contests. However, they are still 13th in the Championship, trailing Millwall and Luton, who occupy the last two promotion playoff spots, by nine points.

Nigel Pearson’s squad has scored 43 goals, 31 of which coming from assists, while conceding 41 as well. They have an amazing 11-11-11 record. They pose a 48% ball possession rate, tally 9.7 shots, and record 5.2 corner kicks per game.

Bristol is yet to be beaten this year. The Cider Army has acquired wins in the FA Cup over West Brom and Swansea. Bristol posts the 11th-best home record in the Championship. They have 26 points in 18 games played on familiar territory. For the entire campaign, Nahki Wells leads the team with 11 goals, and he is also the joint leader in assists with four together with Cameron Pring, Alex Scott, and Andreas Weimann. Antoine Semenyo and Tommy Conway are second in the team for goal contributions with nine.

Pearson will still not employ Tomas Kalas, Andreas Weimann, Robert Atkinson, Kane Wilson, Tommy Conway, and Kal Naismith as they are still dealing with injury issues. Matty James, Alex Scott, and Cameron Pring are in danger four picking up numerous yellow cards; an additional one will suspend them in the next games. Wells and Scott will be joined by Sam Bell and Mark Sykes in the front. James and Joe Williams will see time as starting midfielders.

Why Man City Can Beat Bristol City

Manchester City is one of the favorite teams to win this FA Cup trophy. They have won against London-based clubs Chelsea and Arsenal in the previous rounds. Now, they hope to crush the hopes of the Championship team hosts.

In the Prem, City owns 55 points in 25 games played, with 17 wins, four draws, and four losses with a +39 goal differential. Man City boasts of Erling Haaland, the summer signing of the club who leads the Prem with 27 goals, and Kevin De Bruyne, the Belgian vice-captain who has 12 assists. Phil Foden has 12 goal contributions for the Blues.

Pep Guardiola’s squad has won twice and drew two times in their last five away matches in all competitions. That stretch of games would have made it four victories, but the Blues squandered in the second-half in both matches against RB Leipzig in the Champions League and Nottingham Forest in the Prem. Man City boasts the second-best away record in the Premier League, tallying seven wins and three draws in 13 games played as visitors. The Blues will hope to take advantage of this travel to Bristol. City has ridiculous stats in the Premier League, making 16.8 total shots, 6.5 corners, 7.9 successful dribbles, and 2.6 goals per game, thanks to a dominant 64.7% ball possession which also resulted in eight clean sheets. As for Man City, Guardiola will have to play this one with De Bruyne, John Stones, and Aymeric Laporte all in doubtful conditions. Haaland will likely give way of his slot to Julian Alvarez, who will be joined by Foden and Riyad Mahrez in the wings. Bernardo Silva will start with Cole Palmer and Kalvin Phillips in the midfield. Stefan Ortega will start as goalkeeper.

Final Bristol City-Man City Prediction & Pick

Bristol will have to be firing in all cylinders to pull an upset against the Premier League champions. The depth of City’s squad will still be on full display, as their second-team members and substitutes will likely use this team to blast against the Championship squad.

Final Bristol City-Man City Prediction & Pick: Manchester City (-700), Over 2.5 goals (-280)