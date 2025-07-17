ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 318: Dustin Poirier versus Max Holloway continues on the prelims with a fight between Adam Fugitt and Islam Dulatov in the welterweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Fugitt-Dulatov prediction and pick.

Adam Fugitt (10-4) bounced back into the win column with a gritty split-decision victory over Josh Quinlan following a submission defeat to Mike Malott in his prior outing. Now, Fugitt looks to build on that momentum by upsetting the highly touted Islam Dulatov at UFC 318 this Saturday in New Orleans.

Islam Dulatov (11-1) burst onto the UFC scene by earning a contract with a first-round KO of Vanilto Antunes last October on Dana White’s Contender Series. Previously, Dulatov dispatched Ioannis Palaiologos with a body-shot TKO. Now, “The Ripper” aims to extend his finishing streak against Adam Fugitt this Saturday in New Orleans.

Here are the UFC 318 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 318 odds: Adam Fugitt-Islam Dulatov odds

Adam Fugitt: +455

Islam Dulatov: -625

Over 1.5 rounds: +140

Under 1.5 rounds: -180

Why Adam Fugitt will win

Last Fight: (W) Josh Quinlan – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 8 (5 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Adam Fugitt enters UFC 318 as a seasoned veteran, and that experience could be the deciding factor against the fast-rising Islam Dulatov. Fugitt’s durability and ability to weather early storms were on full display in his split-decision win over Josh Quinlan, where his stamina and striking output paid dividends in the later rounds.

This resilience and proven ability to rally back give Fugitt an edge, especially against a fighter like Dulatov, who tends to start fast but hasn't been tested deep inside the Octagon.

Fugitt’s versatile arsenal, with knockout power and a dangerous submission game, allows him to threaten Dulatov in multiple phases of the fight. While Dulatov boasts precision striking and a perfect takedown record in the UFC, his overall Octagon experience is limited, leaving questions about how he’ll adapt if he can’t secure an early finish.

Fugitt’s well-rounded skills and 50% takedown defense offer legitimate tools to nullify Dulatov’s wrestling, forcing the fight to be decided on grit and adaptability.

If Fugitt can drag Dulatov into the later rounds and turn this matchup into a battle of attrition, his experience and toughness could prove decisive. Expect the veteran’s patience, composure, and ability to capitalize on mistakes to carry him to a statement win in New Orleans.

Why Islam Dulatov will win

Last Fight: (W) Vanilto Antunes – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 11 (6 KO/TKO/5 SUB)

Islam Dulatov enters UFC 318 with a reputation for explosive finishes and phenomenal striking output, making him a danger to any welterweight. Still just 26, Dulatov not only possesses a significant youth and athleticism advantage over Adam Fugitt, but his track record features 100% finishes—nine of them coming in the first round.

This early-fight aggression is effectively paired with a technical arsenal: a crisp jab, powerful right cross, varied kicks, and strong knees that enable Dulatov to dictate the fight’s tempo from the first exchange.

Dulatov’s keen sense of range and timing also makes him difficult to hit cleanly, and he consistently outpaces his opponents in significant strikes landed, boasting over 14 per minute at a 56% accuracy rate compared to Fugitt’s 4.7 at 45%.

His offensive firepower is complemented by underrated submission skills and excellent top control, providing multiple threats on the mat, particularly if he counters Fugitt’s takedown attempts.

The stylistic matchup favors Dulatov thanks to his finishing instincts, his ability to avoid lengthy wars, and his knack for capitalizing on any defensive lapses. If Dulatov imposes his will early and prevents Fugitt from settling in, expect him to secure another highlight-reel win and announce himself as a contender in the division.

Final Adam Fugitt-Islam Dulatov prediction & pick

Heading into UFC 318, Islam Dulatov appears poised to continue his meteoric rise against veteran Adam Fugitt. Dulatov has demonstrated elite finishing instincts, combining rapid-fire striking with strong takedown defense and an undeniable ability to set the pace early. If he can exploit his speed and precision, he’s likely to dictate the range and rhythm before Fugitt adjusts.

However, Fugitt’s resilience and edge in high-level experience cannot be understated. He thrives in later rounds with cardio and grit that frequently overwhelm less-seasoned opponents. Should he survive the initial onslaught, his ability to drag Dulatov into deep waters might turn the momentum in his favor.

Despite Fugitt’s veteran savvy, the stylistic matchup seems to favor Dulatov’s explosiveness and versatility. Expect Dulatov to establish dominance in the opening rounds and finish strong, via early stoppage, propelling himself further into welterweight contention at UFC 318.

Final Adam Fugitt-Islam Dulatov Prediction & Pick: Islam Dulatov (-625), Under 1.5 Rounds (-180)