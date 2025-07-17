ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 318: Dustin Poirier versus Max Holloway continues on the prelims with a fight between Brunno Ferreira and Jackson McVey in the middleweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Ferreira-McVey prediction and pick.

Brunno Ferreira (13-2) rebounded from a third-round submission loss to Abus Magomedov by quickly submitting Armen Petrosyan with an armbar at UFC 313. Now, Ferreira looks to carry that momentum and his reputation as a dynamic finisher into a showdown against UFC newcomer Jackson McVay this Saturday in New Orleans.

Jackson McVay (6-0) enters UFC 318 red hot, most recently dispatching Mataeo Garner by first-round TKO just last month. Previously, McVay needed only 33 seconds to submit Benjamin Fowler, marking his sixth consecutive finish. Now, the undefeated prospect seeks to make a statement against seasoned finisher Brunno Ferreira this Saturday night in New Orleans.

Here are the UFC 318 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 318 odds: Brunno Ferreira-Jackson McVey odds

Brunno Ferreira: -550

Jackson McVey: +410

Over 1.5 rounds: +195

Under 1.5 rounds: -260

Why Brunno Ferreira will win

Last Fight: (W) Armen Petrosyan – SUB R2

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 13 (9 KO/TKO/4 SUB)

Brunno Ferreira’s edge against Jackson McVay at UFC 318 begins with his resume and proven finishing ability. The Brazilian “Hulk” has demonstrated ruthless power on the feet and a seasoned submission game, notching nine KO/TKO wins and multiple submission stoppages at the highest level.

He’s battle-tested against elite opposition and is coming off an impressive armbar finish over Armen Petrosyan.

Ferreira’s aggression and willingness to press forward quickly put his opponents under pressure. His striking game, fueled by explosive elbows and unorthodox angles, pairs perfectly with his grappling blueprint, giving him multiple clear paths to victory.

Facing McVay, who boasts a 100% finish rate but has never seen a second round in his career, Ferreira’s experience in deep waters and ability to adapt provides a decisive edge. He’s survived adversity against both knockout artists and submission specialists and knows how to pace his attacks for three rounds if necessary.

Ferreira’s grappling is the wildcard in this matchup. If McVay leaves any opening during aggressive exchanges, Ferreira can chain a takedown or snatch a limb for a quick finish. Given the gap in top-level experience and Ferreira’s proven tools, expect the Brazilian to break down the prospect and emerge victorious on fight night.

Why Jackson McVey will win

Last Fight: (W) Mateo Garner – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 6 (3 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Jackson McVay enters UFC 318 as a massive, rangy middleweight with serious finishing instincts and athletic upside. His height and reach advantages allow him to keep opponents uncomfortable at distance and punish any mistakes with sharp, straight punches or powerful knees in the clinch.

Ferreira has at times struggled against lanky strikers, and McVay is prepared to use his length and southpaw stance to frustrate the Brazilian’s forward pressure.

McVay’s clinch game is a hidden strength. He's effective at neutralizing aggression and has demonstrated tricky submissions against regional foes, including a fast darce choke and slick trips to the mat. If Ferreira gets overzealous in pursuit of the finish, McVay can reverse positions or snatch submissions, exploiting Ferreira’s lapses in defensive grappling.

Extending the bout past the opening round is key: Ferreira has a track record of early finishes but his cardio and composure in later rounds remain questionable, particularly when forced to fight off the back foot.

Should McVay weather the early storm, his volume striking and physicality can sap Ferreira’s energy and confidence. With composure, creativity, and the willingness to attack from awkward angles, McVay is equipped to turn this UFC debut into a stunning upset and announce himself as a new threat in the middleweight division.

Final Brunno Ferreira-Jackson McVey prediction & pick

Heading into UFC 318, Brunno Ferreira carries a clear edge over Jackson McVay due to his elite finishing ability and deep UFC experience. Ferreira’s nine knockouts and four submissions in his 13 career wins highlight his dual-threat skillset and his capacity to end fights quickly.

Facing a UFC debutant like McVay, Ferreira’s grappling savvy and knockout power present a daunting challenge for any newcomer.

While McVay is undefeated and boasts a streak of first-round finishes, he’s never faced an opponent with Ferreira’s caliber or been tested in the deep waters of a high-profile bout. The Brazilian’s composure under pressure and proven adaptability give him the tools to exploit any opening McVay may leave.

Expect Ferreira to press the action early, look for takedown opportunities, and use his well-rounded arsenal to dictate the pace. Ultimately, experience wins out here, Ferreira should break down McVay and notch another statement finish in New Orleans.

Final Brunno Ferreira-Jackson McVey Prediction & Pick: Brunno Ferreira (-550), Under 1.5 Rounds (-260)