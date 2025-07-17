ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 318 is reaching a fever pitch from New Orleans as the Main Card heats up with this upcoming bout in the Featherweight (145) Division on Saturday. UFC veteran and No. 11-ranked Dan Ige will take the stage against hyped UFC newcomer Patricio Pitbull in a scrap you won't want to miss! Check the UFC odds for our Ige-Pitbull prediction and pick.

Dan Ige (19-9) has gone 11-8 under the UFC banner since 2018. Always an exciting fighter willing to step in on any amount of short notice, Ige has gone 4-3 over his last seven fights, winning his most recent bout via knockout against Sean Woodson. He'll look for another explosive performance against a willing opponent. Ige stands 5-foot-7 with a 71-inch reach.

Patricio Pitbull (36-8) is currently 0-1 in the UFC following a loss to Yair Rodriguez during his promotional debut. He's a longtime champion with a 24-6 record over at Bellator, making his transition to the UFC and facing some of the roster's best fighters upon his entry. Pitbull stands 5-foot-6 with a 67-inch reach.

Here are the UFC 318 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 318 odds: Dan Ige-Patricio Pitbull odds

Dan Ige: -218

Patricio Pitbull: +180

Over 2.5 rounds: -270

Under 2.5 rounds: +200

Why Dan Ige will win

Last Fight: (W) Sean Woodson – TKO (punches, R3)

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 7 KO/TKO, 5 SUB

Coming in as the +160 underdog in his last fight against Sean Woodson, Ige managed to stop one of the division's hottest fighters riding a six-fight winning streak. Not to mention, he was at a severe physical disadvantage given Woodson's height and long reach, so the win was really a testament to Ige's pure boxing skills and ability to turn any bout into a dogfight.

While he came up short against Diego Lopes and Lerone Murphy, Ige has mostly been able to handle similar or even better competition during this recent run he's on.

While Pitbull poses another dangerous threat, Ige is a consummate professional and will have a well-thought-out game plan behind him with the help of head coach Eric Nicksick, who personally called for this fight and is confident in Ige's matchup.

His defense will be first and foremost in getting Pitbull to open himself up and slowly wear on his gas tank. Ige does a great job of rolling and ducking punches, so opponents will tire themselves out while he waits and loads up for another outburst. His ability to fight the bout on his own terms will be his strongest advantage against this type of opponent.

Why Patricio Pitbull will win

Last Fight: (L) Yair Rodriguez – U DEC

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 12 KO/TKO, 12 SUB

There's not much to make about Patricio Pittbull's loss in his debut given he took on a former champion in Yair Rodriguez. Still, the fact he was able to contend for three rounds and avoid the knockout was proof enough that he's ready to contend against ranked opposition.

This fight against Dan Ige is a real litmus test to see whether Pitbull belongs fighting the Top 10 or if he still needs a few more tuneups against real UFC fighters.

Nevertheless, his skill level and well-rounded game has been apparent for years now, and he could be seeing a much better matchup this time around against an opponent with a similar build and fighting style to his own. In the past, Pitbull has been able to dominate these types of matchups in Bellator thanks to his aggression when moving forward.

He'll welcome a brawl against Ige in the one, and while he absorbed some shots last time out against Rodriguez, he's fully confident in his chin holding up longer than Ige's in a slugfest.

Final Dan Ige-Patricio Pitbull prediction & pick

Both men land their hands at around three strikes per minute, but they're absorbing at just about the same rate, giving this fight a serious chance to become a back-and-forth brawl from the opening bell. Both fighters are veterans of the sport who have solid chins in these types of fights, so fans should be in for a fun exchange that should extend into the later rounds.

Dan Ige has turned in a few striking masterclasses over the last few fights, but he's struggled against more skilled and aggressive opponents. Pitbull, while one of the greats in Bellator, is still waiting to prove himself on the UFC stage.

It'll be interesting to see who's the aggressor throughout this bout, but my guess is that Pitbull will be forcing the action with Ige fighting a in more reactionary role.

This fight is extremely close, and I think it's worth taking a shot on Pitbull here given the similar fighting styles of the two. Ige will dominate if Pitbull can't find a way to work around the jab, but expect him to make the proper adjustments this time around after the Yair Rodriguez fight.

Final Dan Ige-Patricio Pitbull Prediction & Pick: Patricio Pitbull (+180)