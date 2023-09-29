FACEIT has been a leading esports platform that has honed the skills of the CS:GO's best talents for over a decade now. With the release of Counter-Strike 2, the ESL FACEIT Group has no plans of letting that change anytime soon. CS2 players can now join the FACEIT community with 22 million players and a robust pathway to reaching the pro level.

FACEIT veterans will be used to the ranking system that ranges from level 1 to level 10 as well as their renowned anti-cheat system. Coming with the launch of CS2 though is the new seasonal Elo system that will culminate with the first FACEIT Pro League (FPL) Proving Grounds: The Ultimate Pathh to Pro. With a $100,000 dollar prize pool for top ‘Challenger' ranked players. Challenger is the platform's new rank for the top 1,000 players in the Europe, South America, and North America regions. The top three players from the FPL Proving Grounds will also earn a direct invite to the FPL and a monthly stipend to support them in achieving their dreams and reaching the pro level. Players can participate in community tournaments or qualify for the FACEIT Proving Grounds to get started on their journey and hone their skills against other serious players.

Replacing FPL-C Hubs and FPL-C Qualifiers, the FPL Proving Grounds will act as the grand finale for the first season of FACEIT CS2 and will take place every four months. The Proving Grounds will now serve as a way to qualify for FPL and will freely and directly connect the Elo leaderboards of Europe, North America, and South America regions.

The launch of CS2 on FACEIT will be coming with a couple of new features as well. For starters, the esports platform will be rolling out server selectors for European servers. The servers being offered will have a whole host of locations including Moscow, Germany, Finland, Sweden, Netherlands, UK, and France. This will help players in the CIS region enhance connectivity when playing and help reduce language barriers. FACEIT will also be raising the minimum map selection requirement for premium subscribers in order to reduce any effect on queue times. On top of that, players can now queue up for Super Matches, a feature that allows players to take control of their matchmaking experience by guaranteeing specific characteristics for their next match. Version 1.0 of Super Match will be available in all regions for all Plus and Premium subscribers.

“Over the past decade, we have had the honor of collaborating with the CS community to build FACEIT, a platform capable of bolstering the entire CS ecosystem and its sporting scene. CS2 is an incredibly exciting new chapter that gives us the chance to reinforce our commitment to this mission on an even grander scale. We seize this moment to extend a warm welcome to all players, organizers, teams, and creators who, like us, have a profound passion for competitive Counter-Strike and want to contribute to grow this great scene even further.” said Niccolo Maisto, co-CEO of the ESL FACEIT Group.

Counter-Strike 2 is a new era for players all around the world and FACEIT has made it its mission to help smooth that transition and keep up with all the new updates CS2 brought with it. The decade old esports platform has been an integral part of the CS:GO ecosystem for many years, especially for players who wanted to get tick rates above 64. Members in the community believed the release of the new sub-tick system and VAC Live would spell the end for FACEIT but these changes have made it clear that they are here to stay.

