The popular Nickelodeon series will even include old cast members.

A new reboot of Nickelodeon's The Fairly OddParents is heading to Netflix.

The series will be renamed The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish, What's On Netflix reports.

You may remember the animated series on Nick from 2001 to 2017. Plus, it was given a short-lived live-action remake on Paramount+.

According to Netflix, the original cartoon's premise is, “Timmy Turner is a not-so-average 10-year-old with two fairy godparents whose magic can grant any wish his heart desires. What could possibly go wrong?”

This news is coming via a leaked video with no clip. However, it was also revealed that Daran Norris, a lead voice actor in the original cartoon, stated on NickALive that he was working on a new The Fairly OddParents project.

Timmy Turner will not be the main protagonist in the reboot. Instead, Hazel Wells, a 10-year-old girl who recently moved to the city, will be. It would follow Wanda and Cosmo emerging from retirement to grant wishes for Hazel.

The voice actor playing her, it's reported that it will be Ashleigh Crystal Hairston. Meanwhile, Susanne Blakeslee and Daran Norris will return to their roles as Wanda and Cosmo.

It's being executive produced by Butch Hartman and Fred Seibert.

As for the Netflix connection, it's not a shocker. Currently, The Fairly OddParents has three seasons on the streaming platform.

Seeing The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish come to Netflix will be great for fans. No timeline or development details are known, but it seems like a lot is coming together already.