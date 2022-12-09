By XC Enriquez · 2 min read

The Game Awards 2022 featured a new trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League with Kevin Conroy posthumously as Batman. The trailer paid tribute to Conroy’s legacy as the voice of Batman all across the years.

Kevin Conroy as Batman, One Last Time

Initially revealed over two years ago, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to be released mid-2023. For The Game Awards 2022, they prepared a special trailer featuring some of the titular Suicide Squad, a beat-up Flash, and an unhinged Batman.

The new trailer was brief but impactful, featuring the first glimpse of Batman in the game. The Dark Knight’s unhinged demeanor unsettled members of the titular squad. The trailer ended with a blank, black screen with nothing but the words “Thank you Kevin” and the Bat Symbol.

The Dark Knight is voiced by Kevin Conroy, whose name has become synonymous with the Dark Knight for his voice portrayal of the character since 1992. Multiple animated TV series, films, and video games starred Kevin Conroy as Batman’s voice for 30 years.

For other confirmed roles, Amanda Waller is played by Debra Wilson, who has portrayed other video game characters such as Rebecca Thane in Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, Renata Glasc in League of Legends, Grace Walker in the Wolfenstein series, and many more.

Tara Strong reprises her role as Harley Quinn. Strong has lent her voice to a plethora of characters; Ben Tennyson in Ben 10, Timmy Turner in The Fairly OddParents, and Raven in Teen Titans, to name a few.

King Shark, on the other hand, is aptly voiced by AEW wrestler Nuufolau Joel “Samoa Joe” Seanoa. This isn’t his first foray into video games, as he’s voiced Juggernaut for Dota 2 and Beast for the Game of Thrones Telltale Games series.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set for a May 26, 2023 release for Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S. It’s being developed by Rocksteady Studios, the same one behind the Batman: Arkham series. While not featuring Batman as the protagonist, it’s still considered as the fifth game in the Arkham series. The Suicide Squad, assembled by Amanda Waller, are after the Justice League after the heroes become brainwashed by the invading Brainiac. It will feature a four-player cooperative multiplayer mode but can also be played solo.