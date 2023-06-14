Persona 3 Reload, the remake of the JRPG classic Persona 3, has been announced. Check out its all-new cast of voice actors!

Persona 3 Reload Voice Actors

Makoto Yuki – Aleks Le / Akira Ishida

I play the Protagonist in Persona 3 Reload 🌕 Honored to join this beloved series & to be filling the shoes of my hero. @YuriLowenthal hugged me & said “I’m so happy it’s you!” & I started crying. I’ll give it MORE than everything 🙇🏻‍♂️ without falter, with my heart as a guide… pic.twitter.com/NtrOO9gvX4 — Aleks Le 🌕 PER SO NA (@AleksLeVO) June 11, 2023

The protagonist Makoto Yuki is voiced by Aleks Le! The 33-year-old voice actor is enjoying multiple big roles in succession, with his most recent one being Luke in Street Fighter V and 6. Apart from his notable video game roles, he's also a prominent voice in anime with roles like Rent-a-Girlfriend's Kazuya Kinoshita, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's Zenitsu Agatsuma, and The Misfit of Demon King Academy's Anos Voldigoad, to name a few.

The previous voice actor for Makoto Yuki, veteran Yuri Lowenthal, approved of this decision and was fully supportive of Le, writing “honestly couldn't imagine a better person to take the mantle. Congrats, Aleks!!” on a tweet.

In the Japanese voiceover, Akira Ishida retains the role of the protagonist, as he did 17 years ago. His other roles include Luocha from Honkai: Star Rail, Kamisato Ayato from Genshin Impact, and every appearance from Gaara across the Naruto and Boruto series and games.

Yukari Takeba – Heather Gonzalez / Megumi Toyoguchi

PERSONA 3🔫

I am over the moon to share with y’all that I play Yukari Tekeba in Persona 3 Reload!

It is an incredible honor to be a part of a series that has meant so much to so many.

Thanks @Atlus_West for trusting me with this character ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/f2q8ePVY6b — Heather Gonzalez = Yukari Takeba (@hezzy_starrVO) June 11, 2023

Heather Gonzalez takes the role of Yukari Takeba for Persona 3 Reload. Gonzalez has been a prominent name in recent video games, being the voice of Cocolia Rand from Honkai: Star Rail, Mineru from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom, and Anisse from Fire Emblem: Engage.

Megumi Toyoguchi still voices Yukari in the Japanese voiceover, and it seems ATLUS is keen on keeping the original Japanese cast. She's voiced the Great Sage/Raphael from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Junko Enoshima from Danganronpa, and various characters in the Pokemon anime series.

Junpei Iori – Zeno Robinson / Kôsuke Toriumi

PERSONA!!!!!! 🔫 THANK YOU THANK YOU GODDDD!!!! I AM BEYOND BLESSED, HUMBLED AND HONORED TO ANNOUNCE THAT IM PLAYING JUNPEI IORI IN PERSONA 3: RELOAD!!!! AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!! THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU SO MUCH @Atlus_West @SEGA @pcbproductions FOR THIS OPPORTUNITY !!! https://t.co/yaur32tjpu pic.twitter.com/OYx84zW5tr — zeno: S.E.E.S 🔫 (@childishgamzeno) June 11, 2023

The mantle of voicing Junpei Iori goes to Zeno Robinson. Robinson's roles spread far and wide throughout different media, as he has roles like Hawks from My Hero Academia, Gamma 2 from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Dee Jay from Street Fighter 6, and multiple roles in the Miraculous Ladybug series among the mountain of characters he's voiced.

The previous voice actor for Junpei was Vic Mignogna, who has since been the recipient of allegations of sexual assault and harassment both by fans and professionals in the voice acting industry.

Kosuke Toriumi also retains the role of Junpei for the Japanese voiceover. His previous roles include Kiba Inuzuka in Naruto, Hector from Fire Emblem: Engage, Kaeya in Genshin Impact, and Yuri Lowell in the Tales of series.

Aigis – Dawn M. Bennett

🤖 PERSONA!!! 🔫 I'm deeply honored to announce that I play AIGIS in PERSONA 3 RELOAD! Many of you know I love Persona. Even now, I'm pinching myself; I can't believe this is real! Thank you so much @Atlus_West @SEGA @pcbproductions. No words can fully express my gratitude. 💙 pic.twitter.com/zN3bMHgoIe — Dawn M. Bennett = AIGIS 💛🤖 (@DawnMBennettVA) June 11, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Another distinguished voice talent joins S.E.E.S. with Dawn M. Bennett voicing Aigis. The bulk of her roles can be found in TV series; multiple characters in RWBY, Shizu from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Frosch in Fairy Tail, and many more. This, however, does not mean she has a shortage of video game roles – she voices Yukong from Honkai: Star Rail, provided the voice for the Female Avatar in Street Fighter 6, voiced Shez from Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, and Hwaryun in the upcoming Tower of God: New World game.

Akihiko Sanada – Alejandro Saab

PERSONA 🔫 I am BEYOND EXCITED, ECSTATIC AND JUST AAAAH!! I’m so happy and beyond honored to announce I voice AKIHIKO SANADA in PERSONA 3 RELOAD which was just announced during the Xbox Showcase! Thank you SO MUCH to @Atlus_West @pcbproductions & @SEGA for this opportunity 💙 pic.twitter.com/qOFRdw0YoW — Alejandro Saab = Akihiko 🔫 (@KaggyFilms) June 11, 2023

One more voice actor having an incredibly successful few years is Alejandro Saab, who voices Akihiko Sanada in Persona 3 Reload. Only in the last few years, he had roles like Jing Yuan from Honkai: Star Rail, Cyno from Genshin Impact, Kharmine from Lost Ark, and Yuri from Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes and Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

Mitsuru Kirijo – Allegra Clark

PERSONA! 🔫❄️🏍️🗡️



It’s an absolute honor to share that I play Mitsuru Kirijo in Persona 3 Reload!!! I’m overwhelmed with gratitude that I get to be a part of this amazing series, and can’t wait to play the game alongside you ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/flP4ZATpg2 — Allegra Clark (@SimplyAllegra) June 11, 2023

Yet again another illustrious voice talent, Allegra Clark is the voice of Mitsuru Kirijo. They are known for voicing Bloodhound in Apex Legends, Dorothea and Shamir from Fire Emblem: Three Houses, and Beidou from Genshin Impact, among their massive portfolio of roles over the years. They will also be the voice of Marisa for the upcoming Street Fighter 6.

Fuuka Yamagishi – Suzie Yeung

It is my absolute pleasure to join the party as Fuuka Yamagishi in Persona 3 Reload! 🌕 As someone who’s been a big fan of Persona, it’s an honor! Thank you so much @Atlus_West @SEGA @pcbproductions for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this incredible series! 💙 https://t.co/oZNSldJPIl pic.twitter.com/bL9tOpr0Qf — Suzie Yeung (@SuzieYeung) June 11, 2023

Suzie Yeung voices the timid Fuuka Yamagishi! She has done a lot of her work as a talent for TV series, voicing characters like Makima from Chainsaw Man, Sumi Sakurazawa from Rent-a-Girlfriend, and Rei Onodera from Kaguya-sama: Love is War. She's also done a lot of video game work recently, voicing Shirli and Nemesis from Tower of Fantasy, multiple characters from Goddess of Victory: NIKKE, and Yuffie Kisaragi from the newer iterations of Final Fantasy VII.

Ken Amada – Justine Lee

I CANNOT believe I get to announce this one. I play Ken Amada in Persona 3 Reload!!! I'm mind-boggled to be a part of such an incredible series, and I can't wait for you all to see more of the game!! Endless thank yous to @Atlus_West @pcbproductions for this AMAZING experience! pic.twitter.com/baZCMfLWO5 — Justine Lee = Ken Amada 🔫 (@JustineLeeVO) June 11, 2023

Justine Lee is a relatively newer name, compared to the rest of the cast. Before taking on Ken Amada, their previous roles include Chameleon and Sumire from Path to Nowhere, the President from Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro, and Lilium from Shadowverse.

Shinjiro Aragaki – Justice Slocum

PERSONA!!!! 🔫 I LOVE Persona!! So it’s an honor to announce that I play Shinjiro Aragaki in Persona 3 Reload!!! huge Huge HUGE thanks to @Atlus_West @SEGA and @pcbproductions for the opportunity!!!! I’m looking forward to everyone seeing more of the game! pic.twitter.com/mWojkSfY5A — Justice Slocum (@JusticeSlocum) June 11, 2023

Justice Slocum may also have a thinner list of roles, but this doesn't mean the ones he has should be taken lightly. He's credited for roles in Yakuza: Like a Dragon (2020), Tetsuro Kurumazaki from Lost Judgment, and Finn from Path of the Midnight Sun. He also voiced for Street Fighter 6, so he's been a busy bee recently.