The Atlanta Falcons had their final day of joint practice with the Miami Dolphins Thursday before the teams face off Friday for their first preseason game. The Falcons are one of the younger teams in the NFL, with a lot of players who have to prove themselves. While this provides more opportunity, it also leaves more players on the roster bubble.

The Falcons receiver room is full of unestablished wideouts. Atlanta's 8th overall pick from 2022 Drake London is easily the number one wideout, and Mack Hollins has also solidified his spot on the roster. Outside of those, Atlanta is full of unknown players the position.

What doesn't bode well for these inexperienced players is the Falcons are a run-first team. On their first unofficial depth chart of the preseason, the Falcons showed they are running a much different personnel set than most teams across the NFL with one running back, one fullback, two tight ends, and just two wide receivers. Even if some of the receivers on the depth chart make the final 53-man roster, they will still have to fight for a starting role.

Two of the receivers fighting for the spot behind Mack Hollins include J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Frank Darby. Darby is currently third while Arcega-Whiteside is fourth behind Hollins and KhaDarel Hodge. Arcega-Whiteside is on thin ice as he desperately looks for another chance on an NFL active roster. He has turned into a big disappointment since the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him over stars D.K. Metcalf and Terry McLaurin. After three seasons with the Eagles which left a lot to be desired, Arcega-Whiteside was traded to the Seattle Seahawks where he was eventually cut from the practice squad. The Falcons may not have a lot of depth at the receiver position, but Arcega-Whiteside's chances already seem slim to make it barring an incredible preseason.

Frank Darby seems to have a better shot at the roster than Arcega-Whiteside, but still will want to play well in the preseason to secure his spot. The Falcons drafted Darby in the sixth round. Since, he has swapped playing for both the practice squad and active roster. He only had one reception for 15 yards in 2022, but his experience with the team and contributions to special teams gives him an advantage.

“Through two years in the NFL, he has just two catches, 74 offensive snaps, and 154 on special teams. Darby has a real shot at making the roster because he does have two years in the system, special teams value, and retains enough promise to project as a useful reserve receiver,” per Dave Choate of The Falcoholic.

Undrafted free agent running back Carlos Washington Jr. out of Southeastern Louisiana also has a road ahead to earn a roster spot. The RB position may be the most competitive on the Falcons roster. Ahead of Washington Jr. is Cordarelle Patterson, Tyler Allegeier, and Bijan Robinson. Patterson and Allegeier led the Falcons rush offense which ranked third in the NFL. The Falcons then drafted Robinson 8th overall this year to add true workhorse to Arthur Smith's offense. With Robinson coming in third on the first depth chart behind Allegeier and Patterson despite his lofty draft position, Washington Jr. is definitely toward the bottom of the pack.

Even with three studs ahead of him, Washington Jr., who models his game after Le'Veon Bell and Reggie Bush, is focusing on doing the work he needs to contribute to the team. “they are looking for me to come in and contribute on offense and special teams,” Washington Jr. said to Evan Birchfield of the Falcoholic. “I personally am ready to come in to compete everyday, to soak up as much knowledge as I can, to outdo my own self, and to enjoy every minute of being in the environment.”