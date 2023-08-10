The Atlanta Falcons will meet the Miami Dolphins in some NFL preseason action. We are here to share our NFL odds series and make a Falcons-Dolphins prediction and pick for this exciting preseason game.

The Falcons and the Dolphins will get their first action of football as they start the preseason. Now, we will get a sense of what they are going to do during the season. The Falcons went 7-10 last season and finished in a second-place tie with two games. Additionally, they won their final two games. There are high hopes for the Falcons as they play in an open-ended division.

The Dolphins went 9-8 last year and made the postseason. Now, they look to make it back to the playoffs. The Dolphins have not made back-to-back playoff appearances since 2021. Will this be the year they buck the trend?

These teams played a regular season game on October 24, 2021, where the Falcons defeated the Dolphins. Ultimately, there are questions to who will play in this game? Neither team has listed any major starter out at the moment. Therefore, expect to see some starters getting at least one drive in this contest.

Here are the Falcons-Dolphins Preseason NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Falcons-Dolphins Odds

Atlanta Falcons: -2.5 (-110)

Miami Dolphins: +2.5 (-110)

Over: 36 (-110)

Under: 36 (-110)

How to Watch Falcons vs. Dolphins

TV: ABC, CVS, Fox, and NBC

Stream: NFL+

Time: 7:01 PM ET/4:01 PM PT

Why The Falcons Could Cover The Spread

The biggest story of the offseason for the Falcons is the addition of Bijan Robinson through the NFL Draft. Significantly, many believe he will be a generational talent that can take the league by storm. Many eyes will be on him in his first NFL action. Now, we get to see his first opportunity. Tyler Allgeier and Cordarelle Patterson will be the next options and will likely see some action. Substantially, expect the Falcons to start implementing their game plan in this preseason game. The Falcons will be a running team. Additionally, we may see some competition from Carlos Washington Jr. and Godwin Igwebuike as they try to claim a roster spot.

But there will also be a focus on Desmond Ritter. Likewise, we will see how he does in his first few stints as the starting quarterback. The Falcons will also roll out Taylor Heinicke and Logan Woodside to get some reps.

Drake London will lead a receiving group that will all compete for spots. Meanwhile, Kyle Pitts is the top tight end and will surely see a few reps. Jonnu Smith is the other option.

But we will also see some action from a majority of the key draft picks. Moreover, guard Matthew Bergeson from Syracuse will get his first action. Defensive end Zach Harrison from Ohio State will see his first action. Likewise, safety DeMarcco Hellams from Stanford will look to make an impact in his first playing time. Offensive tackle Ryan Hayes will try and protect the quarterback and open up some lanes.

The Falcons will cover the spread if their first-team starters excel on their series. Then, they must defend well against the Fins.

Why The Dolphins Could Cover The Spread

Tua Tagovaloa had serious concussion issues last season. Therefore, there is no clarity on how much he plays in this game. Expect to see a lot of Mike White, Skylar Thompson, and James Blackman as they get some work in.

Raheem Mostert finished with 891 yards last season. Additionally, the Dolphins also liked what they saw from Jeff Wilson Jr. But it did not hinder them from drafting Devon Achane in the third round. Meanwhile, Salvon Ahmed will try to keep a roster spot, and Myles Gaskin will also fight for his spot.

There is no indication of how much Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle will play. Regardless, the Dolphins will use River Cracroft, Braxton Berrios, Robbie Chosen, and Freddie Swain in this action. It will also be the first time we see the tight-end competition between Durham Smythe and Tyler Kroft.

The Dolphins only had four draft picks, and they will all play. Significantly, cornerback Cam Smith from South Carolina gets his first chance to shine. Tight end Elijah Higgins also has an opportunity to thrive, as does offensive tackle Ryan Hayes.

The Dolphins will cover the spread if they can generate good ball movement. Then, they must stop Atlanta's second and third-stringers.

Final Falcons-Dolphins Prediction & Pick

It feels like the Falcons will care about this more than the Dolphins. Therefore, expect them to cover the spread in this one.

Final Falcons-Dolphins Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Falcons: -2.5 (-110)