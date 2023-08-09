The Atlanta Falcons released their NFL preseason depth chart ahead of their first game against the Miami Dolphins Friday, and Bijan Robinson's position is quite surprising. Head coach Arthur Smith has the rookie running back third on the Falcons depth chart behind Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier.

Arthur Smith historically puts rookies very low on the depth chart. Last year, Drake London was the last wide receiver listed ahead of preseason, but he was obviously the Falcons' WR1.

The Falcons drafted Bijan Robinson with the eighth overall pick out of Texas, and the general expectation is he will instantly become one of the best RBs in the league. Robinson's route-running in one-on-one drills has caused a stir on social media at Falcons training camp.

Despite Patterson and Allgeier being productive players last year, Robinson's versatility as a pass catcher and his phenomenal production as a Texas Longhorn indicate he'll be a much more impactful player for the Falcons.

Patterson doubles as a wide receiver, and he's also one of the best return specialists in NFL history. In two seasons with the Falcons, he has 19 total touchdowns. He's technically a six-time All-Pro selection, and his nine kick return touchdowns are the most in NFL history.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Patterson will probably line up as a receiver more often to make room for Robinson and Allgeier, who's only entering his second season as well. As a rookie, Allgeier rushed for 1035 yards and three touchdowns.

Offensively, the Falcons have a lot of talent. Atlanta has arguably a top-10 offensive line, three great running backs, and physical mismatches on the outside in Drake London and Kyle Pitts.

Arthur Smith will still have his hands full trying to maximize this talent with second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder in the backfield. Ridder started four games for the Falcons last year, but Smith didn't ask much of him, and he threw for only two touchdowns.

In theory, Robinson's game-breaking individual ability will make things much easier on Ridder and Smith. Expect the rookie to quickly rise up the depth chart and assume the majority of touches out o the backfield for Atlanta this season.