The Atlanta Falcons did not play their starters in the preseason win over the Miami Dolphins Friday, so the top roster battles for starting roles will resume in practice this week and against the Cincinnati Bengals in preseason game two.

One player making his much awaited debut versus the Bengals this week is former Texas running back Bijan Robinson. The most interesting position group for the Falcons is easily the running back position. Though fans are most excited to see the rookie Robinson, he will not be handed the starting role. When the Falcons released their first unofficial depth chart of 2023 one week ago, Cordarrelle Patterson was the named the starting back followed by Tyler Allegeier and Bijan Robinson.

However, don't be surprised if there are some shake-ups to the running back depth chart. Robinson has to earn a starting position, but that is certainly doable if he plays up to his high potential. Not only was Robinson easily considered the best running back in the draft this year, but the Falcons selected him 8th overall. Considering how low running backs are valued these days, Robinson won't just be delegated to a backup role for long.

Though both Patterson and Allegeier are strong backs who will give the Falcons a versatile rotation and committee, Patterson is currently nursing an injury and Allegeier is still only working on becoming a better receiving back. Given that Bijan Robinson is a complete back, he should be able to win the starting gig at least some point during the regular season.

On the defensive side of the ball, the secondary has the most competition. The defense has overall impressed for the Falcons thus far, which is a big improvement for the team after having the 8th worst pass defense in 2022.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

In the secondary, cornerback A.J. Terrell is an absolute lock for the left cornerback slot. For the nickel corner, Dee Alford currently has the role and should keep it for the time being after impressing during practice and putting up a punt-return touchdown versus the Dolphins. With backup nickel corner Mike Hughes nursing an injury, Alford shouldn't have to worry about his spot.

Opposite of Terrell is where the battle gets interesting. On the first unofficial depth chart, former Lions 3rd overall pick Jeff Okudah was slated for the role. However, Okudah has been nursing an ankle injury. In the meantime, backup cornerback Tre Flowers has seized the opportunity in Okudah's absence. Though Jeff Okudah is expected to return early in the Falcons regular season, he may be relegated to a backup spot if Flowers continues to impress as a fill-in.

Flowers came to the Falcons during the offseason following a two-year stint with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Seahawks drafted him in the 5th round in the 2018 NFL draft. He played three full seasons with the Seahawks before he was cut in week 5 of the 2021 season and joined the Bengals. While on the Bengals, he played under current Falcons secondary coach Steve Jackson.

Jackson spoke on Flowers' impressive ability to adapt to a new team and atmosphere. “He came in midseason; he had learned the defense, learn the techniques, assimilate with the rest of the players, and I mean, he fit right in because of his character,” Jackson said via Amna Subhan of the Falcons official website. “He's relentless.”