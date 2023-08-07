The Atlanta Falcons expected big things when the selected running back Bijan Robinson with the eighth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and it seems that he is living up to the hype so far in training camp.

Bijan Robinson's teammate Chris Lindstrom recently raved about Robinson's performance in training camp with the Falcons.

“You see at least one or two ridiculous plays every day,” Chris Lindstrom said, via Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. “And then you go back to the film and they are even more impressive. You don't have full appreciation for them in the moment.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

On Saturday, Robinson caught a screen pass and made defenders miss on a cut, and also had a highlight catch on the sideline, according to Graziano and Fowler.

Robinson is viewed as a great runner with the ball in his hands, but it is thought that he will be able to be used in a variety of ways as a receiver. Head coach Arthur Smith has played it close to his chest regarding how Robinson will be used in the offense, but he will undoubtedly be a focal-point in the offense.

It will be interesting to see if Robinson hits the ground running in his rookie season, like many other running backs do in their first season. The Falcons received much criticism for taking a running back in the top 10 of the draft, but Robinson is now a key part of the team's future. Arthur Smith will have to figure out ways to scheme Robinson into the offense so he can live up to expectation.