Jeff Okudah just can't catch a break, man. The former Detroit Lions cornerback has been plagued by injuries for most of his young career. After a trade to the Atlanta Falcons, Okudah was likely looking for a fresh start. However, during the training camp, the CB had to be carted off after suffering a knee injury.

Thankfully, it seems like Jeff Okudah's injury isn't as bad as many expected it to be, per Jeremy Fowler. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith that the MRI produced a positive result, and that Okudah could come back early in the season.

“Positive news for Jeff Okudah coming off the MRI, per Falcons coach Arthur Smith. Chance to come back early in the season.”

Okudah, the third overall pick of the Lions in the 2020 NFL draft, has been dealing with injuries for the entirety of his career. His season debut was delayed due to a training camp injury, then he was shut down midyear through the year. In 2021, Okudah suffered another camp injury that forced him to miss the entire season. 2022 was the first year Okudah played a full season, and it was enough to convince the Falcons to trade for him.

The Falcons completely overhauled their defense. Last season, their secondary was arguably the worst part of their defense. Now, they've added some true studs in Jessie Bates III and Okudah to join AJ Terrell. With the NFC South completely wide open, can Atlanta swoop in and take control of the division? There's certainly a good chance they do just that.