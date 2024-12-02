The Atlanta Falcons entered Week 13 off a bye, hoping to bounce back from two consecutive losses. However, they faced a Los Angeles Chargers team that also had something to prove after an emotional loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the Harbaugh Bowl. On Sunday, the Chargers found their footing, defeating the Falcons 17-13 and handing Atlanta its third straight loss.

This was a game where the Falcons (6-6) had a chance to show improvement after their bye and extend their lead in the NFC South, but instead, they demonstrated that their issues remain unresolved. For a team that seemed to have found its rhythm earlier in the season—winning five out of six games from the end of September through the first week of November—the current skid highlights just how far they’ve fallen.

The Falcons are now clinging to their NFC South lead, looking less and less like a playoff-caliber team. Sunday's loss to the Chargers (8-4) only reinforced those doubts. The question now is: who’s to blame for Atlanta’s continued struggles?

Kirk Cousins has worst performance as a Falcon

With both teams coming off losses the previous week, neither the Falcons nor the Chargers seemed eager to claim victory in Week 13. That's why Kirk Cousins decided to hand the game to Los Angeles.

The veteran quarterback turned in his worst performance as an Atlanta Falcon on Sunday, finishing 24-for-39 for 245 yards, no touchdowns, and a staggering four interceptions. Cousins' fourth pick of the day cemented his place atop the league in turnovers with 15 (two lost fumbles and 13 interceptions) against just 17 touchdown passes this season.

The first interception came late in the first quarter, with the Falcons leading 7-3 and looking to extend their advantage. Cousins was intercepted by rookie Tarheeb Still near the Chargers’ 30-yard line, and Los Angeles capitalized with a field goal to cut the lead to 7-6.

The second pick was a game-changer. Still again intercepted Cousins on a pass intended for Darnell Mooney, returning it for a touchdown to give the Chargers a 17-10 lead in the third quarter. It was a backbreaking play for Atlanta and exemplified the quarterback's struggles on the day.

The other two interceptions came at the worst possible moments—on the Falcons' final two drives of the game. Down 17-13 and in need of a touchdown, Cousins threw his third interception with just over nine minutes remaining. Then, on Atlanta’s last possession, which spanned over five minutes and 14 plays, Cousins sealed the game for Los Angeles with another interception.

“We’ve got no issues with that man,” Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said when asked if he’d consider a quarterback change. “I don’t think that’s gonna be the issue around here. That guy’s carried us. That guy’s got us to the point. We’re 6-6 and first place in the division. We’ve still got everything in front of us.”

Morris’ defense of Cousins may resonate with some, as the quarterback has had moments of brilliance this season, helping the Falcons secure key victories. However, no one can ignore the massive slump he’s in right now, one that is reminding fans of the risks involved in signing a 36-year-old quarterback coming off an Achilles injury. For a team with playoff aspirations, Cousins’ struggles–who are not on account of injuries, per the quarterback– could be the anchor holding them back.

“There’s no entitlement in the NFL,” Cousins said, per The Athletic. “If it ever was that, I wouldn’t want it. I need to play at a level that justifies being out there. That’s the way I’ll always view it. I’ve always felt like it should never be about anything except earning the right to be out there.

“It hurts when you feel like your defense played winning football, your special teams made big plays, run game did a solid job,” Cousins said. “You take responsibility and you go back and watch it with a really critical eye and say, ‘OK, how can I make sure this never happens again?’ That’s the mindset. It hurts. Feel like that was a game we had a chance to win if I play at the standard I expect to play at.”

Younghoe Koo misses another field goal

The Falcons didn’t start off the game on the right foot… literally. After driving 53 yards in 13 plays and taking 6:27 off the clock on their opening drive, it ended without points as Younghoe Koo missed a 35-yard field goal attempt.

Koo’s miss against the Chargers marked his fourth missed field goal in the past five games. He is now 19-for-26 on the season, with four of those misses coming from the 40-49 yard range. For context, Koo missed just two field goals all of last season (27-of-29), both from the same distance.

While reports have suggested that Koo has been dealing with hip issues, his inconsistency has become a concern for the Falcons. For a team that has managed just one offensive touchdown in its last nine quarters of play, as noted by SI’s Daniel Flick, Atlanta can’t afford to have its typically reliable kicker struggle. These missed opportunities are piling up, and they’re becoming a costly problem for an already sputtering offense.