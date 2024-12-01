It was a rough outing for Atlanta Falcons star quarterback Kirk Cousins as he threw four interceptions in the team's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday afternoon, 17-13. Despite the Falcons having their full offense active, Cousins would struggle as he would clear the air if there was a possible injury he was nursing.

When speaking to the media after the game, Cousins would be asked about how he feels in terms of his health and about his performance as a whole. According to Josh Kendall of The Athletic, Cousins would express that there is not an injury and even say that he “would love” to use that excuse, but it is not reality.

“Kirk Cousins says he feels ‘good' physically,” Kendall wrote on his X, formerly Twitter, account. “‘I would love to tell you I’m fighting through something, but that’s not the case,' he said.”

The Falcons star in Cousins was questioned on injuries after the game on Nov. 17 as well as Atlanta suffered a blowout loss to the Denver Broncos, 38-6. At the time, the 36-year-old signal-caller even said that he was 100 percent, though he was a limited participant in practice before that contest.

Either way, when looking at Cousins' overall showing against the Chargers, he threw for 245 yards with no touchdown passes and the aforementioned four picks.

Falcons' Kirk Cousins wants to never throw four picks again

He would also say after the outing in his post-game press conference that his goal is to “make sure I never do that again” about the number of interceptions thrown Sunday afternoon, according to team reporter Tori McElhaney.

“I have to look at myself and I know I have to play better,” Cousins said. “[I need to] look back and figure out how to make sure I never do that again.”

Looking at the offensive weapons on Atlanta, top receiver Drake London would catch nine passes for 86 yards, while Darnell Mooney had a relatively quiet day with three receptions and 20 yards. However, the leading pass-catcher was Ray-Ray McCloud II, catching four passes for 95 yards, with a long of 60 yards.

In terms of production on the ground, running back Bijan Robinson recorded 102 yards on 26 carries to go along with a score while also having six catches for 33 yards. Still, the team starts with the success of Cousins and due to his poor showcase, there is no wonder why the result ended the way it did.

At any rate, the Falcons are now 6-6 on the season, currently on a three-game losing streak. They look to break the skid as they face the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday.